LTE for IoT chipmaker Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) and Wagz, the first completely connected pet lifestyle company, announced that Wagz has adopted Sequans' Calliope LTE Platform to LTE-enable its flagship product, the Wagz Smart Collar.

The Wagz Smart Collar helps dog owners understand and monitor their dogs like never before. It's the first of its kind collar and app that tracks activity, barking, exercise, food, and location while enabling live HD video streaming, two-way audio and invisible leashing and fencing. The collar is part of a larger connected system with a smart feeder and door that connect through one app experience.

"The Wagz Smart Collar is truly innovative and we are very pleased to see our LTE technology inside this intelligent pet tracking solution that will be of great value to dog lovers everywhere," said Danny Kedar, VP of Sequans' IoT Business Unit. "The Wagz Smart Collar, now connected by the always on and everywhere available LTE, means dogs can never get out of range or out of sight-this LTE for IoT application will find wide appeal."

"We chose Sequans' technology to add LTE connectivity to the Wagz Smart Collar, because Sequans is the leader in LTE for IoT and has had more experience connecting IoT products to the internet than any other company," said Tom Mason, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Wagz. "We were very impressed with how easy it was to integrate Sequans' Calliope technology into our solution and how quickly we were able to get it to market."

The Wagz Smart Collar was invented by dog lovers who are passionate about innovation, and making life easier for pet owners. With modern technology, the Wagz Smart collar has everything you need to monitor your dog's health, track and enforce location, and stay connected at all times. It's a product built to eliminate worries and ensure peace of mind. Wagz works with one simple app and is available in Apple IOS and Android.

The LTE-enabled Wagz Collar, powered by Sequans' Calliope LTE Cat 1 Platform, will be on display at Sequans' booth at Mobile World Congress, hall 5, stand 5C87.

About Wagz

Wagz, Inc is a company on a mission to strengthen the connection between humans and dogs for safer, healthier, happier pets. The Wagz, Inc. team is a group of tech gurus, entrepreneurs, and vet experts dedicated to creating practical solutions that help dog owners spend more time enjoying their dogs and less time worrying about them. For more information on Wagz, visit www.wagz.com or find us on Facebook or Instagram.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading provider of single-mode 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and a wide range of broadband data devices. Founded in 2003, Sequans has developed and delivered seven generations of 4G technology and its chips are certified and shipping in 4G networks around the world. Today, Sequans offers two LTE product lines: StreamrichLTE, optimized for feature-rich mobile computing and home/portable router devices, and StreamliteLTE, optimized for M2M devices and other connected devices for the IoT. Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com; www.facebook.com/sequans; www.twitter.com/sequans.

