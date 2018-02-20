Crown Bioscience Inc.: CAR T-Cell Therapy Platform

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Bioscience (http://www.crownbio.com/), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Crown Bioscience International (TWSE:6554) and a global drug discovery and development services company providing translational platforms to advance oncology, inflammation, cardiovascular and metabolic disease research, enhances its existing platform for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell agent evaluation with bioluminescent imaging capabilities.

CAR T-cell therapies are an exciting advent in the evolving field of immune-therapeutics. CAR T-cell agents utilize CAR T-cells that recognize tumor-associated antigens and subsequently promote tumor elimination. The remarkable efficacy of CAR T-cell compounds has led to hundreds of clinical trials with two notable successes recently approved by the FDA to treat refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

CrownBio, a leader in the field of preclinical immuno-oncology research, offers a CAR T-cell platform for proof-of-concept and therapeutic efficacy validation. Clinically relevant in vivo and in vitro models combine with a comprehensive suite of analytical services to enable efficient, early evaluation of CAR T-cell agents. The addition of bioluminescence imaging (BLI) for non-invasive evaluation of systemic and orthotopic tumor progression, in real-time, further enhances an already robust platform and provides a unique set of solutions to advance CAR T-cell therapies.

"We are committed to delivering innovative services to help our clients' develop improved cancer therapeutics," said Dr. Rajendra Kumari, CrownBio's Chief Scientific Officer, UK. "Our non-invasive BLI capabilities, applied to CAR T-cell evaluation platform, deliver cutting-edge in vivo data that helps drug developers uncover insights to guide successful downstream development and clinical application of CAR T-cell agents."

Learn more about CrownBio's CAR T-cell evaluation platform at https://www.crownbio.com/oncology/immuno-oncology/car-t-cell-therapy-models/ (https://www.crownbio.com/oncology/immuno-oncology/car-t-cell-therapy-models/)

About Crown Bioscience Inc.

CrownBio (http://www.crownbio.com/) is a global drug discovery and development solutions company providing translational platforms to advance oncology, inflammation, cardiovascular and metabolic disease research. With an extensive portfolio of relevant models and predictive tools, CrownBio enables clients to deliver superior clinical candidates.

Media Enquiries:

Jody Barbeau

Crown Bioscience Inc.

marketing@crownbio.com (mailto:marketing@crownbio.com)