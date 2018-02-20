Ripple News UpdateAlthough volatility rocked the cryptocurrency market on Saturday and Sunday, Ripple prices ended the weekend higher than expected. Even better, the cryptocurrency market cap topped $500.0 billion for the first time in weeks.This is good news.It means that investor sentiment is much more durable than it was in early January. After all, regulators are circling the wagons around virtual currencies-under the guise of consumer protection-yet investors remain confident in the industry's outlook.Just read what leading politicians had.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...