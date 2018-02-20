

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MGM Resorts International (MGM) released earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $1404.77 million, or $2.42 per share. This was up from $24.67 million, or $0.04 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $2.60 billion. This was up from $2.46 billion last year.



MGM Resorts International earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1404.77 Mln. vs. $24.67 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 5594.2% -EPS (Q4): $2.42 vs. $0.04 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 5950.0% -Revenue (Q4): $2.60 Bln vs. $2.46 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.7%



