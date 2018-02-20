Cullinan Oncology, LLC and MAB Discovery GmbH (MABD), announced today the initiation of a collaboration to develop novel antibody therapeutics based on MABD's unique discovery platform.

"We are excited to enter into this collaboration as the MABD development engine provides us with access to highly differentiated monoclonal antibodies" said Patrick Baeuerle, Cullinan's Chief Scientific Officer, Biologics. "Our first program is a novel agonistic antibody that has the potential to be a pillar of future immuno-oncology and standard treatments. We look forward to working with Stephan Fischer and the MABD team to execute the development plan and progress the asset into the clinic."

Under the terms of the agreement, MABD has the potential to receive cash payments upon the achievement of various milestones in addition to an upfront equity interest in Cullinan Wittelsbach, a subsidiary of Cullinan Oncology LLC formed to fund and shepherd the development of the asset.

Dr. Stephan Fischer, CEO of MAB Discovery, stated, "We are delighted to partner with Patrick and the Cullinan team, and look forward to understanding how the unique attributes of our rabbit-based platform translate into highly differentiated antibodies that have the potential to significantly advance patient outcomes."

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Oncology is focused on investing in and developing a highly diversified portfolio of oncology therapeutics with a unique, cost-efficient business model. Sourced from the Cullinan dry lab as well as external collaborators, the company's assets are managed by a single, highly experienced team of oncology professionals and drug developers across a lean, capital efficient operating model. Cullinan is backed by the UBS Oncology Impact Fund (OIF) managed by MPM Capital, a worldwide leader in oncology investing, and F2 Ventures. For additional information, please visit www.cullinanoncology.com.

About MAB Discovery

Founded in 2010 by Dr. Stephan Fischer, MAB Discovery utilizes a unique rabbit-based antibody discovery platform to develop high quality, functional monoclonal antibodies targeting traditional proteins and receptors as well as a wide variety of more challenging immunogens such as GPCRs and ion channels. The MAB Discovery team has extensive experience in developing antibody-based therapeutics having worked together at Roche Biologicals for several years. The company follows a flexible collaboration-based business model to meet the needs of its clients and ongoing partners. For additional information, please visit www.mabdiscovery.com.

