sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

74,54 Euro		+0,04
+0,05 %
WKN: A1JV4H ISIN: US8486371045 Ticker-Symbol: S0U 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPLUNK INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SPLUNK INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
74,52
74,92
15:34
74,46
74,99
15:34
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SPLUNK INC
SPLUNK INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SPLUNK INC74,54+0,05 %