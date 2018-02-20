Machine Data Analytics Help Financial Advisory Software Firm Improve Customer Experience

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), first in delivering 'aha' moments from machine data, today announced that Intelliflo is using Splunk Enterprise to help identify new business opportunities through data-driven decision making. Intelliflo uses the Splunk platform to gain real-time insights into leading business indicators around the usage and adoption of their services. With Splunk they are able to produce a client health score that integrates with Salesforce, helping the business identify both upsell opportunities and at-risk clients, ultimately reducing customer churn. To learn more about how Intelliflo makes better business decisions with the Splunk platform, read the case study or watch the video.

Intelliflo provides web-based software to the UK financial services industry, offering clients the ability to streamline the way they deliver financial management advice to their customers. The company services 19,000 users who manage over £300 billion in assets under advice.

"Splunk Enterprise helps Intelliflo gain complete visibility over how our customers are using our product, helping us to identify new revenue opportunities," said Hamish Purdey, chief executive officer, Intelliflo. "We can now determine which customers are making full use of our products and are likely to be interested in new solutions. We also can spot customers that are underutilizing our services and who may require additional support."

In addition to business analytics, first-line client support teams at Intelliflo use Splunk Enterprise in IT Operations to quickly identify and resolve problems, such as the integration of partner applications, that would previously have required elevation to other lines of support. This results in a faster resolution time for the client, improving the overall product experience, and helps Intelliflo save money by cutting back on the number of support calls that go to second and third tier support.

"To stay competitive in a fast-moving industry, technology-based businesses must ensure they are constantly improving the customer experience," said Rick Fitz, senior vice president, IT Markets, Splunk. "Intelliflo is a great example of a business that is truly data-driven. By opening up access to data and making decisions based on the insights it can provide, companies can improve user experience, deliver faster product development and ultimately stay ahead of the competition."

About Intelliflo

Intelliflo Limited (www.Intelliflo.com) has been providing information technology services to financial services companies since its formation in 2004. Its leading web-based practice management software, Intelligent Office, is the most widely used by new UK financial advisers* and helps financial businesses large and small to improve efficiency and increase profits. Intelligent Office supports over 1,850 firms and 19,000 users with over £300 billion under advice (as at 1 December 2017). Intelliflo was named Best Technology Provider 2017 at the Professional Adviser Awards.

In July 2013 HgCapital, a leading European private equity investor in B2B technology companies, became a majority shareholder in Intelliflo Ltd. HgCapital has a wealth of expertise in developing web-based software businesses and is committed to supporting the next phase of Intelliflo's growth.

In March 2015 Intelliflo was listed among the top 25 best performing privately owned technology companies in the UK mid-market. The list is compiled by Megabuyte's independent and highly-regarded research team and is based on financial performance and long-term potential.

*Based on number of directly authorised financial advice firms registered in 2016

About Splunk

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) turns machine data into answers. Organizations use market-leading Splunk solutions with machine learning to solve their toughest IT, Internet of Things and security challenges. Join millions of passionate users and discover your "aha" moment with Splunk today: http://www.splunk.com.

