Insignia Launches New Payment Card for Health-conscious High Net Worth Individuals

High Net Worth Individuals Can Now Contribute To the Wellbeing of Children Through the Innovative Insignia Wellness Card

Insignia, the leading international luxury lifestyle management and financial services brand, announced the launch of the Insignia Wellness Card at The Card and Payments Awards, held at The Grosvenor House on 1st February 2018. The Insignia-issued Visa card provides high net worth individuals an unprecedented way to contribute to the NSPCC, making a difference to the wellbeing of children in the United Kingdom.

The Insignia Wellness Card is an all-encompassing Visa payment tool, designed to support clients on their lifelong journey to optimised health and longevity. Each Card is issued with a 24/7 dedicated Personal Assistant, a Wellness Expert, premium international health insurance and priority access to the world's best spas, clinics and health professionals.

Through spend on the Insignia Wellness Card, each client will be contributing to donations for the NSPCC.

"For many of our clients, health and wellbeing is a fundamental part of their everyday lives," Nada Tucakov, Chief Customer Officer at Insignia. "But we know they also care deeply about the world around them and are looking for ways to use their wealth for the greater good."

Tucakov continues, "The Insignia Wellness Card will enable our clients to invest in their own wellbeing and at the same time help raise vital funds to support the NSPCC in achieving its mission that every childhood is worth fighting for."

Research from the Global Wellness Institute estimates that the international wellness industry has grown considerably in recent years. The research shows that between 2013 and 2015, the industry has grown by 10.6% reaching approximately $3.72 trillion.

Based on the industry research and client demand to fulfil health and wellbeing requests, Insignia took the opportunity to develop the unique product, combining health, lifestyle and wealth.

Additionally, there is an option for clients to carry the Insignia Jewellery Card as their main payment instrument and the Insignia Wellness Card as its companion. The Insignia Jewellery Card is a stunningly original Visa card. Created from 14-carat gold, each piece can be decorated with precious gemstones and inlaid with the highest quality materials; a synergy between information technology and high jeweller's craftsmanship.

"The Insignia Jewellery Card is, without doubt, the world's premium luxury card collection," said Insignia CEO Michael Donald. "Every card in the collection is something to be treasured - an investment for life and an heirloom to be passed from generation to generation."

"As with everything at Insignia, we pay the very highest attention to detail. And this luxury card collection really is for those individuals who demand and appreciate the very best for themselves and the ones they love."

Insignia has a set of designs for individuals to choose from or they may customise the card to their own taste, ensuring an incredibly unique personal piece. Furthermore, each card comes with a tailored lifestyle management service and a range of financial benefits.

ABOUT INSIGNIA

Founded in 1996 as a travel-related services and third-party payment card provider, Insignia has more than 21 years' experience in servicing the needs of high and ultra-high net worth individuals.

Insignia has evolved into an all-encompassing luxury lifestyle management group with a global presence, developing a portfolio of the world's most desirable premium and superpremium payment cards.

Created to simplify the complexities of modern life, our rare and exclusive service delivers a new level of financial freedom and effortless living.