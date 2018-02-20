Strategic partnership will expand investment banking capabilities in Europe and North America

D.A. Davidson Co., a U.S. full-service investment bank, and MCF Corporate Finance, a leading European independent M&A advisory firm, today announced an agreement that will leverage the best-in-class capabilities of both firms to foster international growth within the middle market.

By partnering, the firms will strengthen their capacity and relationships for origination and execution of transatlantic mergers and acquisitions. The co-operation will be beneficial to all clients of D.A. Davidson and MCF, particularly Private Equity sell-side investors and their portfolio companies looking for strong transatlantic deals expertise and coverage. The collaboration between the two entities is exclusive and will operate under the common brand of D.A. Davidson MCF International. D.A. Davidson and MCF Corporate Finance will continue to operate separately, working for clients as stand-alone firms in their respective markets.

"Partnering with a leading European M&A advisory firm has been an essential priority of ours," said Rory McKinney, Head of Investment Banking at D.A. Davidson. "MCF has a robust track record of successful transactions, a high-caliber of professionals, and a complementary core belief in building long-term relationships and providing clients with trusted advice."

"We are delighted to strengthen our established relationship with the experienced team at D.A. Davidson. With an over 80 year track record and a dedicated network in the middle market, D.A. Davidson offers our clients who are operating or wanting to operate across the Atlantic Ocean an excellent platform and sector coverage. D.A. Davidson also perfectly matches the 'client first' spirit that MCF stands for. We look forward to building on each partner's knowledge and network to create a strategic advantage for our clients," said Hans-Christoph Stadel, Managing Partner of MCF Corporate Finance.

Clients of D.A. Davidson and MCF Corporate Finance will benefit from:

Expanded international footprint. Clients of both companies will benefit from a platform with a wider reach and greater capabilities across Europe and the U.S., through access to nearly 120 investment banking professionals in 13 offices.

Transatlantic M&A experience and expertise. D.A. Davidson has advised on over 500 M&A transactions in the past decade with MCF advising on over 500 transactions since inception, 30 years ago. MCF Corporate Finance has a robust record of cross-border experience nearly 90 percent of closed transactions have been cross-border while D.A. Davidson has completed numerous transactions with European clients.

Unparalleled corporate access. Both D.A. Davidson and MCF Corporate Finance work extensively on building relationships with leading corporations and private equity firms and portfolio companies. Clients of D.A. Davidson MCF International will be positioned to leverage these existing global contacts.

Enhanced industry coverage. D.A. Davidson's senior professionals have deep expertise across the consumer, diversified industrials, financial institutions, real estate and technology markets, while MCF Corporate Finance has extensive experience within the capital goods, materials, energy and renewables, and business services markets. Clients will benefit from an international perspective with the expansion on the industry verticals the partnership serves.

About D.A. Davidson Co.

D.A. Davidson Co.'s investment banking division is a leading full-service investment bank that offers comprehensive financial advisory and capital markets expertise. The group has extensive transaction experience serving middle market clients worldwide across five industry verticals: consumer, diversified industrials, financial institutions, real estate and technology.

D.A. Davidson Co. is the largest firm within D.A. Davidson Companies, an employee-owned financial services company offering a range of financial services and advice to individuals, corporations, institutions and municipalities throughout the U.S. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Montana, with corporate offices in Denver, Los Angeles, Portland and Seattle, the company has more than 1,300 employees and offices in 26 states.

www.dadavidson.com

About MCF Corporate Finance

MCF Corporate Finance ("MCF") is a leading independent and international corporate finance and M&A advisory firm with offices in Hamburg, Helsinki, London and Stockholm. The company was established in 1987 and is run as an independent partnership. As a leading provider of M&A advisory services in cross-border transactions, MCF specializes in Northern Europe. Its multinational team consists of around 50 corporate finance specialists with extensive experience in industry, banking, finance, accounting and law.

www.mcfcorpfin.com

