The medical devices industry is gaining momentum due to progressive developments in medical technology. Many leading medical devices companies are developing innovative healthcare solutions to fight against the most prevalent diseases in the world. To help companies looking to invest in this market space, Infiniti has listed some of the top medical devices companies in the world.

According to the medical devices industry experts at Infiniti, "Growth in the emerging markets along with increasing revenues at hospitals will provide numerous growth prospects for medical devices companies."

Infiniti Research is a global market intelligence company presenting market insights to help look beyond market disruptions, study competitive activity, and develop intelligent business strategies. Listed below are the top medical devices companies in the world.

Top medical devices companies in the world

Medtronic: Medtronic is number one in the list of medical devices companies in the world and was founded in 1949. They serve physicians, clinics, patients, and hospitals in more than 140 countries. This company specializes in diabetes management systems, patient monitoring market, and general surgery devices.

Johnson Johnson company deals with medical, pharmaceutical and consumer divisions. This is the second largest company in the list of medical devices companies in the world and also one of the most popular companies around the world. They offer medical products for departments such as cardiovascular, diabetes care, vision care, and orthopedic. Siemens Healthineers: Siemens is headquartered in Erlangen, Germany and is a popular supplier of medical devices.Siemens healthcare was rebranded to Siemens healthineers in 2016. They produce medical devices like radiation therapy equipment, respiratory machines, patient monitoring systems, and imaging system.

Siemens is headquartered in Erlangen, Germany and is a popular supplier of medical devices.Siemens healthcare was rebranded to Siemens healthineers in 2016. They produce medical devices like radiation therapy equipment, respiratory machines, patient monitoring systems, and imaging system.

