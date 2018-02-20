Interior solutions provider Havelock Europa announced it had finalised an agreement to secure additional funding for the group at the same time it issued an update on its recently ended trading year on Tuesday. Havelock reached an agreement in principle on a package of proposals, including an extension of its existing senior debt facilities of £5m for at least two more years, an additional subordinated debt financing of £3m for a committed term of six years, and a revised deficit reduction ...

