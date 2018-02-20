Thor Mining announced on Tuesday that it plans to accelerate development of its Nevada-based tungsten mining project after the commodity was deemed "critical" by a US government agency. The United States Department of the Interior advised that the metal was to remain classified as critical on 16 February, leading Thor to fast-track plans for its wholly-owned Pilot Mountain project, which has a resource inventory of 11.73m tonnes at 0.28% WO3, and to start phase two of metallurgical test-work ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...