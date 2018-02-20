Closed-ended real estate investment trust, the PRS REIT, announced on Tuesday that it has successfully raised gross proceeds of £250m through a recent placing. The London-listed specialist fund said 243,902,440 ordinary shares were placed at a price of 102.5p each, to qualified investors as it described in its announcement on 31 January. It said the UK Government's Homes England organisation, formerly known as Homes and Communities Agency, continued to be supportive of its objectives, and ...

