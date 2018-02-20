Surveillance technology design, integration, control and management company Synectics reported its audited final results for the year ended 30 November on Tuesday, with revenue ahead slightly at £70.1million, compared to £70.9m in 2016. The AIM-traded firm said its underlying profit was up 15% at £3m, while its profit before tax surged 50%, also to £3m. Underlying diluted earnings per share improved to 15.2p from 12.4p in the prior year, with diluted earnings per share well ahead at 15.1p, ...

