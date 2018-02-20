National financial adviser Lighthouse Group announced its final audited results for the year ended 31 December on Tuesday, with revenues up 13% to £54m. The AIM-traded company said recurring revenues generated from clients rose 14% over the prior year to £25m, while its EBITDA improved 27% to £2.8m. Profit before tax increased 32% to £2.5m over the 2016 year. Lighthouse noted that new business from affinity relationships was 79% higher than the prior year at £5.2m, with total revenues from ...

