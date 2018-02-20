Europe-focussed independent oil and gas exploration and production company Frontera Resources Corporation announced on Tuesday that T-45 - the first well of current three-well drilling program at its Taribani Complex of Block 12 in Georgia - has now been drilled to a target depth of 2700m in the Eldari Formation. The AIM-traded firm confirmed that during drilling, it observed multiple oil and associated gas shows. Those included oil stained cuttings observed from 2460m to 2475m in zone 13, with ...

