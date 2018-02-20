Renewable energy investor Renewables Infrastructure Group saw profits beat expectations in its most recent fiscal year, as pre-tax profits rose by a third due to significant new investments made throughout 2017. Pre-tax profits grew 32.8% to £90.2m in the twelve months leading to 31 December, when the £230m was invested to push TRIG's total portfolio valuation to £1.08bn from the £818.7m recorded twelve months earlier. TRIG paid its fourth interim dividend of 1.60p, taking its total yearly ...

