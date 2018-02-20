Active-Investors: Wired News - Wyndham Worldwide Divests European Vacation Rental Business to Private-Equity Firm Platinum Equity

Stock Monitor: Hyatt Hotels Post Earnings Reporting

Details of the divestment

The Company's European vacation rental business managed the rentals across Europe for over 110,000 units in 600+ destinations in more than 25 countries. The business managed over two dozen local brands, including cottages.com, James Villa Holidays, Landal GreenParks, Novasol and Hoseasons. The annual revenue from this business is approximately $750 million and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of approximately $130 million, including allocated costs.

The European Vacation Rental Business concurrently signed an agreement with Wyndham for the right to use the "by Wyndham Vacation Rentals®" endorser brand. As per the terms of the 20-year deal, the European Vacation Rental Business will pay Wyndham's hotel business royalty fee of 1% of net revenues. The deal also includes the participation of the European Vacation Rental Business in Wyndham Rewards® loyalty program.

Wyndham Worldwide expects that the divestment will result in tax obligation of 15% of the transaction value. The Company plans to utilize the funds from the divestment for paying off debts, funding new acquisitions including the acquisition of La Quinta Holdings' hotel franchising and management businesses announced in January 2018 and to meet other general corporate expenses.

Wyndham Worldwide had been looking into strategic options for its European Vacation Rental Business since August 2017, when it had split the Company's business into two separate business units - the hotel business and the vacation ownership and timeshare exchange business. Wyndham Worldwide has confirmed that its planned divestiture of its Wyndham Hotel Group is on tract and is expected to be completed in Q2 2018.

Platinum Equity, a leading global private-equity firm, has been very active in the European merger and acquisition (M&A) scene and the companies in its current portfolio employ over 16,000 people in the region. This is the second major acquisition by the private-equity firm in Europe within last six months. It had completed the acquisition of global aerospace and defense supply chain provider Pattonair in October 2017.

Comments from Management

Sharing his views on the divestiture of the European Vacation Rental Business, Stephen P. Holmes, Chairman and CEO of Wyndham Worldwide, said:

"We conducted a rigorous strategic review process that generated strong interest from multiple parties, and we were pleased to find the right buyer. We are confident that as part of Platinum Equity's portfolio, these businesses will have a bright future and will provide significant opportunities for their associates and business partners."

Louis Samson, Partner, Platinum Equity, added:

"We have worked closely with Wyndham Worldwide to craft a divestiture solution that creates value for all sides and puts the European vacation rental business on a path for long-term success as a standalone business."

About Platinum Equity

Los Angeles, California based-Platinum Equity was founded by Tom Gores in 1995 and is a global M&A&O® (integrates traditional M&A with operational expertise) Firm specialized in mergers, acquisitions, and operations of Companies. The investment Firm has $13 billion of assets under management (AUM) and a portfolio of more than 30 operating companies across the world. Platinum Equity has completed 200+ acquisitions since its founding in 1995 in a broad range of businesses, including manufacturing, distribution, transportation and logistics, equipment rental, metals services, media and entertainment, technology, telecommunications, etc. The investment firm has offices in Boston, Greenwich, New York, London, and Singapore.

About Wyndham Worldwide Corp.

Wyndham Worldwide is one of world's largest hospitality companies and provides a wide range of hospitality products and services through its global portfolio of world-renowned brands. The Company has a collective inventory of nearly 130,000 places to stay in more than 110 countries on six continents including hotels, vacation ownership and unique accommodations including vacation exchange, holiday parks and managed home rentals. The Company also offers a guest loyalty program across its businesses - Wyndham Rewards®.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 16, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Wyndham Worldwide's stock dropped 1.26%, ending the trading session at $121.08.

Volume traded for the day: 611.05 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 13.71%; previous six-month period - up 25.93%; past twelve-month period - up 41.14%; and year-to-date - up 4.50%

After last Friday's close, Wyndham Worldwide's market cap was at $12.42 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 15.16.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.92%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Lodging industry.

SOURCE: Active-Investors