Active-Investors: Wired News - Nomad Foods Selects New CFO

Samy Zekhout's Career History

Zekhout joins Nomad Foods with more than 30 years of global consumer products experience at Procter & Gamble, and most recently as CFO and Vice President of Global Grooming over the past 11 years. During his tenure at Procter & Gamble, Zekhout was instrumental in driving increased profitability and cash flow performance, a step-change revenue growth across the portfolio, and a successful execution and integration of several acquisitions. Throughout the course of his career, he has held various finance roles at Procter & Gamble, while residing in several countries including France, Belgium, Czech Republic, Switzerland, and the United States.

Nomad Foods' Former CFO Resigned in June 2017

On June 07, 2017, the Company's former CFO, Paul Kenyon, resigned to accept another opportunity outside of the food industry. Kenyon was the CFO of Nomad Foods for five years, joining in 2012 as CFO of Iglo Group and then CFO of Nomad Foods since 2015. He continued to serve in his role until August 2017, and will remain on the Board as a Non-Executive Director following his departure.

Nomad Foods Announced Changes to Board of Directors in 2017

In August 2017, the Company announced a few changes in its Board of Directors. Mohamed Elsarky was appointed to replace Brian Welch on the Board. Welch resigned from the Board to focus on a new investment at his firm, Pershing Square Capital Management LP, where he is a partner. He was a Director of Nomad Foods since June 2015.

Nomad Foods Acquired Goodfella's Pizza

On January 17, 2018, Nomad Foods signed an agreement to acquire Green Isle Foods Ltd ("Goodfella's Pizza") from a subsidiary of Boparan Holdings Ltd, for approximately €225 million on a debt free, cash free basis. The acquisition also included the San Marco brand and two frozen pizza manufacturing facilities. The Company expected the acquisition to be immediately accretive to adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) and, within two years post-closing, would contribute approximately €150 million in revenues, €22 million to €25 million in adjusted EBITDA, and €0.08 to €0.09 in adjusted EPS. The purchase was expected to be funded through cash on hand and was likely to close in Q1 2018, subject to certain closing conditions.

Goodfella's Pizza manufactured and distributed a portfolio of leading branded and private label frozen pizzas in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Goodfella's brand, which accounted for the majority of Goodfella's Pizza's revenues, held number one and number two market share positions within the frozen pizza category in Ireland and the United Kingdom, respectively.

About Nomad Foods Ltd

Headquartered in Feltham, United Kingdom, Nomad Foods is a leading frozen foods Company, building a global portfolio of best-in-class food companies and brands within the frozen category and across the broader food sector. The Company produces, markets, and distributes brands in 17 countries, and has the leading market share in Western Europe.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 16, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Nomad Foods' stock advanced 1.61%, ending the trading session at $17.06.

Volume traded for the day: 1.06 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 0.71%; previous three-month period - up 18.97%; past twelve-month period - up 60.04%; and year-to-date - up 0.89%

After last Friday's close, Nomad Foods' market cap was at $2.93 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 22.78.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Processed & Packaged Goods industry.

