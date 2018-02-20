Amazing Energy Oil and Gas Co.: Amazing Energy to Attend the Kingdom Advisors 14th Annual Conference

AMARILLO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2018 / Amazing Energy Oil and Gas Co. (OTCQX: AMAZ) ("Amazing," "Amazing Energy," or the "Company"), today announced that it will attend the Kingdom Advisors 14th Annual Conference on February 21-23, 2018 in Orlando, FL. Will McAndrew, CEO of Amazing Energy will be hosting a Company display and meeting with investors.

About Amazing Energy Oil and Gas:

Amazing Energy Oil and Gas, Co. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company based in Amarillo, TX. The Company operates leaseholds in the Permian Basin of West Texas, where it has rights within a 70,000-acre leasehold in Pecos County, TX. The Company primarily engages in the acquisition and exploitation of oil and natural gas properties with a focus on well-defined plays containing stacked pay zones. More information may be found on Amazing Energy's website at www.amazingenergy.com.

About the Kingdom Advisors Annual Conference

The Kingdom Advisors Annual Conference is the premier event for Christian financial professionals to connect, grow, and worship with other like-minded peers and industry leaders. Over 1,250 financial professionals will gather on Orlando, FL over three days for a world-class experience in a resort setting. Learn to engage your clients on a deeper level, embrace new tools you can use immediately, earn extensive industry CE credit, and leave refreshed and revitalized in your calling. For more information, please visit https://kingdomaddvisors.com/2018.

Investor Relations Contact:

Derek Gradwell

MZ Group

SVP Natural Resources

Phone: 512-270-6990

Email: dgradwell@mzgroup.us

Web: www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Amazing Energy Oil and Gas Co.