American Video Teleconferencing Corp. Acquires iB2BGlobal.com

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2018 / American Video Teleconferencing Corp., (OTC PINK: AVOT), is pleased to announce that it has acquired iB2BGlobal.com, from Crown Equity Holdings, Inc. (CRWE) through an all-stock transaction.

It is believed that the acquisition of iB2BGlobal.com (www.ib2bglobal.com) represents a financially compelling growth opportunity for American Video Teleconferencing to maximize shareholder value over time.

The company will be looking for additional online business opportunities in the future.

American Video Teleconferencing will be cancelling a large amount of its shares of common stock due to non-performance.

The company will also be completing its audits and becoming fully reporting.

Thereafter, American Video Teleconferencing will file for an S-1 Registration, as well as for its DTC eligibility.

About American Video Teleconferencing Corp.

The company owns and operates iB2BGlobal.com, which is an online, mobile optimized functional "Business to Business" international e-commerce web portal to facilitate e-commerce between manufacturers, wholesale businesses and buyers.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new business opportunities and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

Mike Zaman President/CEO

702-683-8946

mikezaman@avotconf.com

SOURCE: American Video Teleconferencing Corp.