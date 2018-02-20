Alltemp, Inc.: Alltemp Introduces SEI Corp as Exclusive Distributor for Panama

Panamanian MICI Published New AC Regulations

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2018 / Alltemp, Inc. (OTCQB: LTMP) ("the Company"), a developer of proprietary and environmentally friendly refrigerant technologies, today announced that the Company entered into a joint-venture with SEI Corp, a 50-year old Latin American business development group, to market and exclusively distribute alltemp® refrigerants in Panama.

SEI Corp is a full-service management, consulting, marketing, sales, and distribution firm that was established in 1968. Its governmental client list includes the national governments of Panama, Chile, Colombia, and Guatemala, on matters including infrastructure, media, and problem resolution. SEI Corp is currently implementing compliance procedures to verify that alltemp's® energy efficacy is in line with Panama's recently passed regulations requiring the use of low energy HVAC alternatives.

On December 28, 2017, the Panamanian Ministry of Commerce and Industry published resolutions in Official Gazette No. 28434-A, regulating the Panamanian air conditioning market, which the Government of Panama projects will save over $100 million in annual energy costs by 2020. https://www.gacetaoficial.gob.pa/pdfTemp/28434_A/GacetaNo_28434a_20171228.pdf

"MICI resolution 28434-A is an exciting program designed to reduce annual Panamanian energy waste by over $100 million and, thereby, ease peak demand stress on the existing infrastructure. Typically, ambitious programs, on this vast scale, would require a massive overhaul of existing equipment, but Alltemp's suite of refrigerants is way ahead of this curve and positions SEI Corp as the go to solutions provider to best address these goals," stated Gary Mason, SEI Corp CEO.

SEI Corp plans to capitalize on the new legislation by offering governmental compliance and energy savings to consumers, vendors, and manufacturers with the alltemp® refrigerant solutions.

"This joint-venture strengthens our global position and strategically place alltemp® within an influential, core market in the region, offering a cost-effective solution and compliance to Panama's new HVAC energy legislation as well as provide resources to expand into market adjacencies both in Panama and the whole of Latin America," said William Lopshire, Alltemp CEO.

SEI Corp is a full-service management, consulting, marketing, sales, distribution and promotion enterprise founded in 1968. http://www.seicorp.net/

About Alltemp, Inc.

Alltemp, Inc. has developed a proprietary refrigerant technology, after years of research and development, called alltemp®, a proven replacement for many worldwide refrigerants that have detrimentally affected the global environment. alltemp®,'s refrigerants are environmentally friendly, sustainable, and cost-efficient energy solutions for the residential and commercial marketplace. alltemp® refrigerants have broad applications, ranging from Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning ("HVAC" ), to refrigeration and foam insulation, to industrial solvents. alltemp® is the ideal solution for replacement of R-407c, R-134a, R-404a, and HCFC-22, better known as R-22, but which is rapidly being phased out in all developed countries due to environmental concerns over its strong effect on the depletion of the Earth's ozone layer. For further information, please go to www.alltempsolutions.com.

