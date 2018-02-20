MWC '18: RIFT.io to Showcase Carrier-Grade Virtualized and Cloud-Native Networking

Real-World Solutions Demonstrate How Operators Can Achieve New Levels of Speed, Simplicity, and Scale for NFV

BURLINGTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2018 / RIFT.io, the leading integrator of open source technologies for carrier-grade network virtualization solutions , today announced its planned activities at Mobile World Congress, the world's largest gathering for the mobile industry. RIFT.io is on the forefront in helping define and develop carrier-grade networks, which is one of the eight event themes with an emphasis on key technologies such as NFV, SDN, 5G, and IoT.

Event: Mobile World Congress 2018

Dates: Feb. 26 to March 1

Venue: Fira Gran Via, Barcelona

RIFT.io Stand: Hall 5, Booth 5J22

At MWC 2018, RIFT.io and ecosystem partners will showcase several real-world solutions in network virtualization, management, and services advancements. These demos are designed to give mobile operators and services providers a detailed technical look at how orchestration and automation can deliver the speed, simplicity, and scale they need to develop and deploy cloud-ready, carrier grade virtualized network services.

The planned solution demos include:

Demo/PoC

Summary

Location VMware Integration

Demonstration of orchestrated NFV services on VMware, which is designed for users to have simple, standard and vendor-neutral OpenStack API access to VMware infrastructure.

Hall 5, Booth 5J22

DevOps in Service Chains and 5G Network Slicing featuring ETSI Open Source MANO

Demonstration of management, orchestration, and testing of 5G network slices in a virtualized environment featuring OSM, Intel, Netrounds, Telenor, and Arctos Labs. 5G Network Slicing is instrumental for operators and SPs to use as-a-service models where new network services can be scaled up or down quickly and easily. Hall 5, Booth 5J22

Integrated Network Service Orchestration and Closed-Loop Service Assurance

Demonstration will highlight integration of RIFT.ware model-driven service orchestration and automation with CENX Exanova Service Intelligence to deliver end-to-end service assurance and orchestration.

CENX booth, Hall 2, Booth F50

Partnership with Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications will feature the RIFT.ware UI as part of their VNF demos.

Ribbon Communications booth Hall 2 stand 2I31

VNF On-boarding Birds of a Feather Session

RIFT.io will participate in an open VNF on-boarding hands-on technical session on Tuesday, February 27th, 2:00 pm (CET)

Dell/VMware booth Hall 3, Stand 3K10 2:00 pm (CET)

New Carrier-Grade RIFT.ware 5.3 Features

RIFT.io will also be showcasing the newest capabilities and key features of the latest RIFT.ware (v5.3). RIFT.ware is an open-based platform that helps automate complex processes for designing, deploying, and scaling virtualized network functions and services. RIFT.ware is purpose-built for service provider networks to enable operators to accelerate new services creation while reducing cost dramatically.

The new carrier-grade features now available on RIFT.ware include:

New security features including SSO, LDAP, CPI 810 compliance and TLS 1.2 support,

Local and geographic resiliency improving the high availability of network infrastructure and applications,

Closed-loop Service Assurance such as end-to-end visibility and performance monitoring that are critical to maintaining carrier-grade service levels and quality of experience,

Sophisticated automation tools to deploy multi-vendor network services faster and more consistently

Meet with RIFT.io @ MWC 2018

To arrange a meeting with RIFT.io technical experts who will be on-hand at MWC 2018, please visit https://riftio.com/meet-rift-io-at-mobile-world-congress/. For media and industry analyst inquiries, please contact John Noh at john.noh@riftio.com or +1-408-242-3852. For more information about RIFT.ware or the company, please visit www.riftio.com.

About RIFT.io

RIFT.io provides the open source standard platform for the construction and automated deployment of scalable, virtualized network services. RIFT.io technology and services accelerate service providers' efforts to deploy NFV-enabled virtualized networks and empower enterprises to successfully deploy virtualized network services on private and hybrid cloud. Any network application built with RIFT.io technology can intelligently take advantage of any cloud's unique capabilities and operate at any scale. RIFT.io is a privately held, global company with offices in the United States and India. For more information about RIFT.io, visit http://riftio.com/. Follow us at @RIFT_io.

