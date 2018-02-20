

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures fell Tuesday in post-Presidents Day trade, as the dollar continued to strengthen versus major rivals.



Gold was down $14 at $1341 an ounce, trimming last week's gains.



With no first tier economic data on tap, markets are expected to remain quiet today after a few weeks of volatility.



Asian stocks finished mixed on Tuesday. Markets in China and Taiwan remained closed for the Lunar New Year holidays.



Japanese shares fell sharply after three successive days of gains. The Nikkei average tumbled 224.11 points or 1.01 percent to 21,925.10 after climbing 2 percent in the previous session. The broader Topix index closed 0.72 percent lower at 1,762.45.



