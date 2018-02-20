

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $91.14 million, or $3.79 per share. This was higher than $52.73 million, or $2.19 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.31 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $787.77 million. This was up from $772.68 million last year.



Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $91.14 Mln. vs. $52.73 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 72.8% -EPS (Q2): $3.79 vs. $2.19 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 73.1% -Analysts Estimate: $2.31 -Revenue (Q2): $787.77 Mln vs. $772.68 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.0%



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.85 - $1.95 Full year revenue guidance: $9.30 - $9.50



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX