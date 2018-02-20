sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

140,28 Euro		+0,13
+0,09 %
WKN: A0RD0J ISIN: US22410J1060 Ticker-Symbol: OLD 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
128,97
129,48
17:50
128,89
129,56
17:50
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC
CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC140,28+0,09 %