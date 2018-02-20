Immediate Report Regarding Questioning by Israel Police of Certain Employees of a Foreign Indirect Subsidiary Company of Shikun & Binui

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, February 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Shikun & Binui Ltd. (TASE: SKBN.TA) has learned that four individuals, which are former and current employees, of a foreign indirect subsidiary company were detained this morning for questioning by the Israeli Police.

In addition, during the morning hours, police investigators visited the offices of a direct subsidiary company, which holds the foreign indirect subsidiary company, in order to obtain documents under a warrant of suspicion of bribery.

It is noted, that the foreign indirect subsidiary company, voluntarily initiated a report to foreign enforcement officials in Europe (where the foreign company resides) in light of claims against the foreign indirect subsidiary company, which were raised by a former employee, with respect to its conduct in Africa.

The claims were raised within the framework of a lawsuit filed against the foreign indirect subsidiary at the Israeli Labor Court. The foreign indirect subsidiary made a report to foreign enforcement officials regarding the claims raised by this former employee, and the steps taken to examine those claims.

The foreign indirect subsidiary company also initiated a thorough investigation with respect to the subsidiary company's conduct in Africa, using an external foreign independent forensic accounting firm. This examination is still ongoing.

It is noted that recently the foreign indirect subsidiary company received a request from the INT department at the World Bank, stating its intention to conduct an audit process in connection with several projects in Kenya, of the indirect subsidiary company, which the World Bank was involved in its financing.

S&B is not aware of any connection between the three events described above.

S&B is unable at this stage to assess the accuracy of the claims and the impact of the above-mentioned events.

About the Shikun & Binui Group

The Shikun & Binui Group is a global construction and infrastructure company that operates in Israel and internationally in seven segments: 1) infrastructure and construction contracting outside of Israel; 2) infrastructure and construction contracting within Israel; 3) real estate development within Israel; 4) real estate development outside of Israel; 5) renewable energy;and 6) concessions. The Group's activities focus on large, highly complex projects carried out for entities in private and public sectors with a focus on sustainability.

