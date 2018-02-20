Mitel Leads in Growth Excellence in the Unified Communications and Collaboration Market, Finds Frost & Sullivan

The company's pragmatic approach helps customers resolve today's problems while effectively preparing for tomorrow

SANTA CLARA, California, Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the unified communications and collaboration (UCC) industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Mitelwith the 2017 North American Growth Excellence Leadership Award for its growth strategy that successfully blends organic growth with expansion through mergers and acquisitions in the UCC market.

"Mitel has successfully leveraged acquisitions to add to its technology, partner ecosystem, and customer assets, which has given the company greater control over innovation in the important customer interaction market, created more of an end-to-end portfolio, and enabled it to compete more successfully both within and outside of its existing UCC accounts," said Robert Arnold, principal analyst.

Mitel's dual-pronged growth strategy has allowed it to make strong inroads in the UCC industry, which comprises a declining on-premises segment and a highly competitive and fragmented UC-as-a-service (UCaaS) segment. Together, Mitel, Toshiba, and ShoreTel installed on-premises PBX and UC platform customers represent several hundred thousand systems and more than 70 million users that can be migrated to cloud services. These will be supported by a channel network of more than 4,000 partners worldwide.

Mitel identifies shifting business demands and targets companies that match its own values and dedication to building long-term customer relationships. The company has proven successful in merging technology, personnel, business processes, and partners into its organization with minimal disruption and turnover, benefitting both the company's competitive positioning and its customers. Mitel helps customers keep costs and disruptions to a minimum as they migrate to newer technologies, ensuring that its endpoints and applications are forward-compatible and interoperable across its call control solutions.

"Mitel is backed by a strong track record of corporate stability and leadership longevity, pursuing a pragmatic growth strategy that benefits both its partnership ecosystem and customers," said Arnold.

For its strong overall performance, Mitel has earned the 2017 Frost & Sullivan Growth Excellence Leadership Award.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan bestows this award upon the company that demonstrates excellence in growth and customer value. It recognizes the superiority of the product/service as well as the overall customer, purchase, ownership, and service experience offered, which has resulted in the recipient company seeing above-market growth and greater share of wallet. The award lauds the growth, diversification, and sustainability strategies of the company.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

