Global Reinforced Plastics Strategic Business Report 2018 - CFRP Vendors Collaborate with Automotive OEMs to Gain Market Edge

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Reinforced Plastics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets by the following End-Use Sectors:

Transportation

Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Consumer Products

The report profiles 89 companies including many key and niche players such as:

3B -the Fiberglass Company ( Belgium )

-the Fiberglass Company ( ) A. Schulman, Inc. (US)

BASF SE ( Germany )

) China Fiberglass Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Chongqing Polycom International Corporation Ltd (CPIC) ( China )

) Continental Structural Plastics (US)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (US)

DowAksa Advanced Composites Holdings BV ( Turkey )

) E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (US)

Fiber Reinforced Plastics (NZ) Ltd. ( New Zealand )

) Fiberset Incorporated (US)

Hanwha Advanced Materials Corporation ( South Korea )

) Haysite Reinforced Plastics (US)

Hexcel Corporation (US)

Kuraray Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) McClarin Plastics LLC (US)

Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Owens Corning, Inc. (US)

PolyOne Corporation (US)

PPG Industries, Inc. (US)

Saint-Gobain SA ( France )

) SGL Group

The Carbon Company ( Germany )

) Solvay S.A. ( Belgium )

) Taishan Fiberglass Inc. ( China )

) Teijin Ltd. ( Japan )

) Toho Tenax Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Toray Industries, Inc. ( Japan )

) Washington Penn Plastic Co., Inc. (US)

Key Topics Covered:



I. Introduction, Methodology & Product Definitions



II. Executive Summary



1. Industry Overview

Growing Use Case Across Core Sectors: Cornerstone for Present and Future Growth

Select Applications of Reinforced Plastics in Key End-Use Sectors: A Snapshot

Thrust towards Lightweight Materials Creates Fertile Environment for Market Expansion

Key Benefits Offered Augment Market Prospects

Low Weight

High Strength, Stiffness & Resiliency

Low Thermal Expansion & Thermal Insulation

Resistance to Corrosive Elements

Resistance to Magnetic & Electric Forces

Chemical Inertness

Design, Fabrication & Installation Flexibilities

Life Time Cost Savings

Future Prospects Remain Optimistic

Asia-Pacific Evolves into Most Important Regional Market

China Plays Pivotal Role in Asia-Pacific's Predominance

Revenue Contribution of Developed Regions Remains Robust

Impact of Recent Economic Upheavals on Reinforced Plastics Market

Stable Economic Scenario to Extend Growth Opportunities

2. Competitive Scenario

Market Structure

Leading Players in the Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Market

Leading Players in the Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRP) Market

Global Carbon Fibers Market

CFRP Vendors Collaborate with Automotive OEMs to Gain Market Edge

Select Collaborative Deals between CFRP Vendors & Automotive Manufacturers: A Snapshot

Leading Players in the Aramid (Kevlar) Fiber Reinforced Plastics Market

Market Sees High M&A Activity

Select M&A Deals in the Global Reinforced Plastics Market (2013-2018)

3. Market Trends, Growth Drivers & Issues

Sustained Demand for Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Drives Market Growth

Select Applications of GFRP by End-Use Sector: A Snapshot

Technological Advancements Enhance Appeal & Image

Bright Outlook for Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics Market

Factors Driving Consumption Growth of CFRP

Thermoplastic CFRP to Make Robust Gains

PAN Remains the Key Raw Material

Research on High-Strength CFRPs to Reduce Waste

Cost of Carbon Fiber - A Major Limiting Factor

Supply-Demand Balance in Carbon Fiber Industry - Gradual Improvements in Store

Long Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Gain Share in Demanding Applications

Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene - A Cut Above the Rest

Glass-Carbon Fiber Hybrid Composites Gain Prominence

Transportation/Automotive: The Most Important End-Use Sector

Reinforced Plastics to Emerge as Mainstream Materials for Automakers

A Snapshot of Key Applications for Reinforced Plastics in Automotives

Weight Reduction Targets (in kg) by Model for the Period 2013 through 2020

Development of Innovative Technologies for Carbon Fiber Usage in Mass Production

Sustained Thrust on CO2 Reductions Fuels Uptake of Reinforced Plastics

Emissions Regulations Landscape in Major Country/Region

Growing Interest in Fuel Efficient Vehicles Augments Demand

Reinforced Thermoplastics - The Ultimate Choice of Car Makers

Growing Importance of Versatile Composites in Modern Construction Projects Favors Market Prospects

Key Drivers of Reinforced Plastics in Building & Construction Sector in a Nutshell

GFRP Set to Emerge as Mainstream Construction Material

CFRP Finds Increased Usage in Construction Projects

Uptrend in the Construction Sector Bodes Well for Market Growth

Reinforced Plastics to Make Inroads into Electrical & Electronic Industry

Consumer Products: A Niche Market for Reinforced Plastics

CFRP Evolves into Core Material in High-End Consumer Products

Reinforced Plastics Suffice Lightweighting Needs of Aerospace & Defense Manufacturers

4. Product Overview



5. Product Introductions/Innovations



6. Recent Industry Activity



7. Focus on Select Global Players



8. Global Market Perspective



Total Companies Profiled: 89 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 99)



The United States (45)

Canada (3)

Japan (11)

Europe (27)

- France (4)

- Germany (8)

- The United Kingdom (3)

- Italy (2)

- Rest of Europe (10)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (10)

Middle East (2)

Africa (1)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mfhfss/global_reinforced?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716