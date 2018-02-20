Global Reinforced Plastics Strategic Business Report 2018 - CFRP Vendors Collaborate with Automotive OEMs to Gain Market Edge

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Reinforced Plastics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets by the following End-Use Sectors:
- Transportation
- Construction
- Electrical & Electronics
- Consumer Products
The report profiles 89 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- 3B-the Fiberglass Company (Belgium)
- A. Schulman, Inc. (US)
- BASF SE (Germany)
- China Fiberglass Co., Ltd. (China)
- Chongqing Polycom International Corporation Ltd (CPIC) (China)
- Continental Structural Plastics (US)
- Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (US)
- DowAksa Advanced Composites Holdings BV (Turkey)
- E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (US)
- Fiber Reinforced Plastics (NZ) Ltd. (New Zealand)
- Fiberset Incorporated (US)
- Hanwha Advanced Materials Corporation (South Korea)
- Haysite Reinforced Plastics (US)
- Hexcel Corporation (US)
- Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- McClarin Plastics LLC (US)
- Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Owens Corning, Inc. (US)
- PolyOne Corporation (US)
- PPG Industries, Inc. (US)
- Saint-Gobain SA (France)
- SGL Group
- The Carbon Company (Germany)
- Solvay S.A. (Belgium)
- Taishan Fiberglass Inc. (China)
- Teijin Ltd. (Japan)
- Toho Tenax Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan)
- Washington Penn Plastic Co., Inc. (US)
Key Topics Covered:
I. Introduction, Methodology & Product Definitions
II. Executive Summary
1. Industry Overview
Growing Use Case Across Core Sectors: Cornerstone for Present and Future Growth
Select Applications of Reinforced Plastics in Key End-Use Sectors: A Snapshot
Thrust towards Lightweight Materials Creates Fertile Environment for Market Expansion
Key Benefits Offered Augment Market Prospects
Low Weight
High Strength, Stiffness & Resiliency
Low Thermal Expansion & Thermal Insulation
Resistance to Corrosive Elements
Resistance to Magnetic & Electric Forces
Chemical Inertness
Design, Fabrication & Installation Flexibilities
Life Time Cost Savings
Future Prospects Remain Optimistic
Asia-Pacific Evolves into Most Important Regional Market
China Plays Pivotal Role in Asia-Pacific's Predominance
Revenue Contribution of Developed Regions Remains Robust
Impact of Recent Economic Upheavals on Reinforced Plastics Market
Stable Economic Scenario to Extend Growth Opportunities
2. Competitive Scenario
Market Structure
Leading Players in the Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Market
Leading Players in the Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRP) Market
Global Carbon Fibers Market
CFRP Vendors Collaborate with Automotive OEMs to Gain Market Edge
Select Collaborative Deals between CFRP Vendors & Automotive Manufacturers: A Snapshot
Leading Players in the Aramid (Kevlar) Fiber Reinforced Plastics Market
Market Sees High M&A Activity
Select M&A Deals in the Global Reinforced Plastics Market (2013-2018)
3. Market Trends, Growth Drivers & Issues
Sustained Demand for Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Drives Market Growth
Select Applications of GFRP by End-Use Sector: A Snapshot
Technological Advancements Enhance Appeal & Image
Bright Outlook for Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics Market
Factors Driving Consumption Growth of CFRP
Thermoplastic CFRP to Make Robust Gains
PAN Remains the Key Raw Material
Research on High-Strength CFRPs to Reduce Waste
Cost of Carbon Fiber - A Major Limiting Factor
Supply-Demand Balance in Carbon Fiber Industry - Gradual Improvements in Store
Long Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Gain Share in Demanding Applications
Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene - A Cut Above the Rest
Glass-Carbon Fiber Hybrid Composites Gain Prominence
Transportation/Automotive: The Most Important End-Use Sector
Reinforced Plastics to Emerge as Mainstream Materials for Automakers
A Snapshot of Key Applications for Reinforced Plastics in Automotives
Weight Reduction Targets (in kg) by Model for the Period 2013 through 2020
Development of Innovative Technologies for Carbon Fiber Usage in Mass Production
Sustained Thrust on CO2 Reductions Fuels Uptake of Reinforced Plastics
Emissions Regulations Landscape in Major Country/Region
Growing Interest in Fuel Efficient Vehicles Augments Demand
Reinforced Thermoplastics - The Ultimate Choice of Car Makers
Growing Importance of Versatile Composites in Modern Construction Projects Favors Market Prospects
Key Drivers of Reinforced Plastics in Building & Construction Sector in a Nutshell
GFRP Set to Emerge as Mainstream Construction Material
CFRP Finds Increased Usage in Construction Projects
Uptrend in the Construction Sector Bodes Well for Market Growth
Reinforced Plastics to Make Inroads into Electrical & Electronic Industry
Consumer Products: A Niche Market for Reinforced Plastics
CFRP Evolves into Core Material in High-End Consumer Products
Reinforced Plastics Suffice Lightweighting Needs of Aerospace & Defense Manufacturers
4. Product Overview
5. Product Introductions/Innovations
6. Recent Industry Activity
7. Focus on Select Global Players
8. Global Market Perspective
Total Companies Profiled: 89 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 99)
The United States (45)
Canada (3)
Japan (11)
Europe (27)
- France (4)
- Germany (8)
- The United Kingdom (3)
- Italy (2)
- Rest of Europe (10)
Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (10)
Middle East (2)
Africa (1)
