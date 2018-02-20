MarkLogic Positioned as One of Two Companies in the Visionaries Quadrant

MarkLogic Corporation, the leading operational and transactional Enterprise NoSQL database provider, today announced that Gartner named MarkLogic as a Visionary for the second year in a row in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Database Management Solutions for Analytics.1

As the world's best multi-model database for integrating data from silos, MarkLogic powers successful analytics deployments for large, cutting-edge companies and provides a dynamic vision of what those companies need to leverage data effectively to ensure maximum competitiveness both now and in the future.

The Magic Quadrant evaluated 22 vendors on completeness of vision and ability to execute. MarkLogic and Google were the two companies recognized in the Visionaries quadrant. MarkLogic was also placed highest for its ability to execute and furthest to the right for completeness of vision in the Challengers quadrant in the November 2017 Magic Quadrant for Operational Database Management Systems.2

"We feel this recognition designates us as a driver of new thinking for our rapidly changing market segment, and that this recognition in back-to-back years means MarkLogic is delivering on a vision that is transformative for customers," says Gary Bloom, Chief Executive Officer and President of MarkLogic. "Our modern-day approach to analytics addresses rapidly changing industry demands, so that enterprise customers can integrate data better, faster, and with less friction, to meet new data and application challenges and achieve real business outcomes. As a customer-driven company, we believe our consecutive placement as a Visionary is a testament to our focus on product innovation and customer success in building mission-critical business applications on the modern MarkLogic database platform."

MarkLogic has more than 1,000 global enterprise and government customers, many of whom have lauded MarkLogic's ability to handle complex analytics challenges and deliver results in real-time. Customers prefer doing business with MarkLogic given their focus on what customers need to succeed in an increasingly competitive world.

One architect on the Gartner Peer Insights review platform noted: "MarkLogic has vital capabilities that are unavailable anywhere else...MarkLogic works well for operational analytics because it has strong query performance, security, availability, and scalability. It is optimized for fast queries across hundreds of federated servers and petabytes of data. It continuously and automatically tunes its data across its clusters for maximum query and search performance."

As the industry's most trusted enterprise NoSQL operational and transactional database for over a decade, MarkLogic's global enterprise customers rely on MarkLogic to integrate data and build new applications on a 360-degree view of data, driving innovation and competitive advantages. Through a powerful combination of features, MarkLogic provides safe and easy sharing of information with metadata, semantics and advanced security options that enable element level security, redaction and advanced encryption.

For complimentary access to the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Operational Database Management Systems, click here.

For more insight on the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Management Solutions for Analytics, please visit: https://www.marklogic.com/blog/.

1 Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Data Management Solutions for Analytics," Adam M. Ronthal, Roxane Edjlali, Rick Greenwald, 13 February 2018.

2 Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Operational Database Management Systems," Nick Heudecker, Donald Feinberg, Merv Adrian, 2 November 2017.

Gartner Disclaimers

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

*Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-users based on their own experiences, and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

About MarkLogic

For over a decade, organizations around the world have come to rely on MarkLogic to power their innovative information applications. As the world's experts at integrating data from silos, MarkLogic's operational and transactional Enterprise NoSQL database platform empowers our customers to build next generation applications on a unified, 360-degree view of their data. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, MarkLogic has offices throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Australia. For more information, please visit www.marklogic.com.

2018 MarkLogic Corporation. MarkLogic and the MarkLogic logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of MarkLogic Corporation in the United States and other countries. Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks or registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180220005625/en/

Contacts:

MarkLogic Corporation

Sarah Sullivan, +1 650-287-2536

sarah.sullivan@marklogic.com