Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest churn analytics study on the retail healthcare industry. A prominent retail healthcare provider wanted to create a machine learning model to evaluate the customer acquisition costs and take short-term actions to reduce churn rates.

According to the churn analytics experts at Quantzig, "Churn analytics provides real-time information regarding the size of customer groups and their attrition prospects."

Retail healthcare is a positively disruptive trend in the healthcare industry and has been drawing attention from many service providers lately. Major healthcare sector companies have started expanding critical care offerings and are increasingly partnering with national retailers and pharmacies to establish best-in-class walk-in retail healthcare outlets. The retail healthcare market will continue to grow and change the way healthcare is being delivered.

The solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to examine customer behavior tendencies and find out the point at where the customer churns. The client was able to measure the customer acquisition rates and accordingly plan effective strategies to retain the most profitable customers.

This churn analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Calculate the feedback from customers and address their queries

Segment customers based on their behaviors and revamp their marketing campaigns

This churn analytics solution provided predictive insights on:

Developing custom features for customers who are more likely to churn

Determining the likeliness of clients abandoning their services

https://www.quantzig.com/content/retail-healthcare-churn-analytics

