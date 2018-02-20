Retail Partners Colruyt Group to Pilot With FutureProof Retail's Self-Scanning Mobile Checkout

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2018 / FutureProof Retail (FPR), the leading provider of line-free mobile checkout, announced that Retail Partners Colruyt Group (RPCG) has engaged in a pilot project to deploy FPR's line-free mobile self-scanning checkout solution in test stores of its Spar Colruyt Group unit in Belgium in early 2018.

FPR's solution enables shoppers to use their smartphones to scan items while they are shopping. Shoppers are able to see the current total of their shopping basket at any time and can simply pay on their phone, skip the lines at checkout and leave the store.

RPCG expects to delight existing customers, gain new shoppers and increase basket sizes and shopping frequency. FPR's solution integrates seamlessly with Spar's existing POS and Xtra loyalty solutions. It also utilizes Scandit's Barcode Scanner SDK to enable faster scanning even in cases of damaged or hard-to-read barcodes.

"We are thrilled to be part of RPCG's innovation strategy enabling shoppers at Spar Colruyt Group stores to skip the checkout line," says Di Di Chan, president of FutureProof Retail.

"FutureProof Retail's self-scanning mobile checkout solution will offer our customers a new way of shopping that allows them to quickly get in and out of the store without having to wait in line at checkout," says Dirk Depoorter, CEO of RPCG. "Especially for shoppers who just need a few items, this will be a big time saver."

FPR's Mobile Checkout and Order Ahead solutions will be featured in the EuroCIS Trade Show in Dusseldorf, Germany, on Feb. 27-March 1 at the Bizerba booth Hall 9 F22 and the Scandit booth Hall 10 F05. Email eurocis2018@futureproofretail.com to meet us at EuroCIS.

About FutureProof Retail

Founded in 2013 by a group of impatient shoppers and award-winning developers in New York, FutureProof Retail (FPR) brings the best of online shopping offline by creating mobile shopping applications for retailers. FPR's mobile platform features line-free mobile checkout and line-free order-ahead retail. FutureProof Retail offers unique and customizable solutions for many retail verticals: grocery, fashion, big box, convenience, micro-markets, stadiums, airports and more.

About Retail Partners Colruyt Group

Retail Partners Colruyt Group unites all independent store activities of Colruyt Group. These activities span across multiple brands (Spar Colruyt Group, Alvo, Mini Market) and over 400 stores, all of which are operated by independent entrepreneurs.

