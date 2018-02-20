Global Employment Screening Services Market Expected to Reach $4,892.3 Million, by 2023 - Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon and PUNE, India, February 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Employment Screening Services Market by Service and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023," the global employment screening services market was valued at $2,939.8 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $4,892.3 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2017 to 2022. Criminal background checks as a service is estimated to be the highest revenue contributor during the forecast period.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg )



Employment screening consists of reliability checks undertaken by different organizations before an employee is hired into an organization. Employers use this service to consolidate an array of employment, financial, criminal, educational, and other records about an individual for recruitment purpose.

Request Sample Report at:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4555

The growth of the employment screening services market is expected to be supplemented by increase in availability and accessibility of employment screening services in developed as well as developing economies, advantages of employment screening services, and enhanced regulatory compliance associated with these services. However, risks associated with the safeguarding and disposal of information collected during the hiring process are expected to impede the market growth.

In the service segment, criminal background checks and education & employment verification collectively accounted for nearly 55.3% of the share in 2016. The education and employment verification segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.0% from 2017 to 2023, owing to its high necessity with respect to hiring new employees in an organization.

The banking & financial sector occupied one-third share of the global employment screening services market in 2016. The government agencies segment under applications is anticipated to grow at the highest rate of 8.9%. The adoption of employment screening in these agencies is expected to grow at a high rate, as the individuals recruited for the positions are expected to be as responsible and accountable for their work as the institution itself.

For Purchase Enquiry:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4555

KEY FINDINGS OF EMPLOYMENT SCREENING SERVICES MARKET STUDY

The education & employment verification segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2023.

The government agencies application segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The criminal background checks service segment generated the highest revenue in 2016, and is expected to continue its dominance in the near future.

North America dominated the global employment screening services market, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8%.

dominated the global employment screening services market, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8%. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The report highlights the overview, business performance, key strategic moves & developments, and global market share with respect to market players in the report. Important market players studied in the report include Insperity, ADP LLC, Experian, First Advantage, HireRight LLC, Capita PLC, REED, Paychex, Inc., CareerBuilder LLC., and Paycor, Inc. The other players included in the value chain analysis (not included in the report) include Employment Screening Services, Inc., DataFlow Group, Lowers Risk Group, GoodHire, CareerBuilder LLC, and InfoMart, Inc.

Ask for discount before buying:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/get-discount/4555

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

Shriram Dighe

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1âŸ855âŸ©550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com