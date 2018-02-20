

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ecolab Inc. (ECL) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $406.7 million, or $1.39 per share. This was up from $368.2 million, or $1.25 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.39 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 9.0% to $3.65 billion. This was up from $3.35 billion last year.



Ecolab Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $406.7 Mln. vs. $368.2 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.5% -EPS (Q4): $1.39 vs. $1.25 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.2% -Analysts Estimate: $1.39 -Revenue (Q4): $3.65 Bln vs. $3.35 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 9.0%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.85 to $0.93 Full year EPS guidance: $5.25 to $5.45



