Newport Beach, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2018) - ORHub, Inc. (OTC Pink: ORHB) (the "Company"), an advanced physician-driven digital software company focused on improving profitability and the cost effectiveness of hospitals through real-time smart data and analytics, today announced the launch of its healthcare blockchain initiative by signing a letter of intent ("LOI") with SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB: SING) to design and build out go-to-market solutions.

As part of the LOI, SinglePoint will review ORHub's existing platform and commit an advanced level of expertise to design proprietary blockchain solutions for the Company.

ORHub's surgical resource management software makes it easy and more efficient for doctors, administrators and other stakeholders to have deep insight into each surgery performed. The value of the underlying data that is captured at the point of care can be further unlocked through blockchain solutions to provide smarter data with wide ranging implications including accuracy of medical records, efficiency of inventory management, improvement of billing cycles, quality of patient treatments and physician performance.

"We consider ORHub to be the pioneer of surgical resource management innovation and our collaboration with SinglePoint to build out transformative healthcare blockchain solutions was a logical extension of our data platform. Our vision is to change the face of surgical healthcare by dramatically lowering surgical costs, aligning physician performance with surgical efficiencies improving hospital economics and patient outcomes. The power of the intelligent data we already capture at the point of care has far reaching implications that can be better deployed through blockchain solutions to resolve the waste in time and resources that have contributed to the cost burden placed on hospitals today. We believe that blockchain inspired technology will set the stage for surgical data to evolve into a new paradigm based on a real-time shared infrastructure platform that is more transparent, more accurate, more timely, more cost effective and easy to use," commented Colt Melby, Chief Executive Officer of ORHub.

Wil Ralston, President of SinglePoint commented, "We look forward to this exciting opportunity to extend ORHub's platform that will revolutionize operating rooms at hospitals. We are confident that we can deliver a scalable solution that can transform multi-billion dollar industries through intelligent and efficient access to data that will provide doctors with the confidence that they are well-equipped to optimally perform surgical procedures."

About ORHub, Inc.

ORHub is an advanced surgical software provider focused on real-time surgical data analytics. The Company's suite of products serves the needs of the health care industry, hospital, patient, government and the medical device vendor. ORHub provides a cloud-based software solution that captures information before, during and after surgery, filling a void in the current surgical information infrastructure and providing the first process to capture and measure the surgical process -- evolving Big Data into Intelligent Digital Data. ORHub's software applications allow hospitals and medical device vendors to utilize any web- enabled device to create an anatomical graphic depiction of exactly what occurs during surgery. The application automatically translates the resulting schematic into an intelligent, electronic operative report that links every detail of surgery, including implant location, surgical techniques, product usage, and all clinical parameters to create a dynamically new source of comparative information.

As a result, hospitals and surgeons can make real-time, data driven decisions to improve business profitability and the quality of patient care. This innovative technology results in hospitals under- standing costs and identifying areas of cost reductions, as well as results in increased accountability, automatic creation of comprehensive anatomic implant registries, real-time analytics, improved efficiencies, and compliance with existing government regulations. ORHub has offices in Phoenix, Arizona; Newport Beach, California; and Bellevue, Washington.

For more information, visit www.ORHub.com

About SinglePoint, Inc.

SinglePoint, Inc. (OTCQB: SING) has grown from a full-service mobile technology provider to a publicly traded holding company. Through diversification into horizontal markets, SinglePoint is building its portfolio by acquiring an interest in undervalued subsidiaries, thereby providing a rich, diversified holding base.

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurances that its expectations will be attained. Such statements are inherently uncertain, and actual results and activities may differ materially from those estimated or projected. Certain factors that can affect the Company's ability to achieve its anticipated results include, among others, uncertainties inherent in the development of a new software product business.

