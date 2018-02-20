

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $166.97 million, or $0.92 per share. This was up from $110.59 million, or $0.61 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 15.9% to $1.90 billion. This was up from $1.64 billion last year.



Expeditors International of Washington Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $166.97 Mln. vs. $110.59 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 51.0% -EPS (Q4): $0.92 vs. $0.61 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 50.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.63 -Revenue (Q4): $1.90 Bln vs. $1.64 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 15.9%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX