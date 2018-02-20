

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Gap Inc. (GPS) said that Jeff Kirwan, president and CEO of Gap brand, will leave the company. The company added that a search is underway for a new president of Gap brand.



'Under Jeff's leadership we made significant progress on the operating model of Gap brand. We are faster and more responsive than ever before, we radically improved quality and fit, and we centered the brand on the aesthetic that our customers love: casual, optimistic and American,' said Art Peck, CEO of Gap Inc.



Brent Hyder, current Gap Inc. EVP, Global Talent and Sustainability will oversee the brand. Prior to his current role, Hyder served as Chief Operating Officer at Gap brand.



He also served as Vice President and General Manager of Gap Japan K.K., leading all aspects of the Gap Inc. business in Japan.



