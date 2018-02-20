Regional customers will be able to expand at their own pace and build private networks using an open and secure infrastructure

Sweden's Eastern Light, a company building a series of new, international, submarine fiber-optic cable routes in northern Europe, has selected Ciena's (NYSE: CIEN) GeoMesh solution to help meet the fast-growing demand for long-haul dark fiber in the region. The new network will have the potential for significant capacity increases, helping to fuel the Nordic and global data center market.

Key Facts:

Eastern Light's strategically chosen long-haul dark fiber routes in the Nordic region will provide local and global operators, global cloud operators and ICPs with improved security, reliability, and network diversity. Currently under construction is the initial stretch between Sweden (Stockholm) and Finland (Hanko, Helsinki and Kotka), providing the first new submarine fiber optic cable between the two Nordic capitals in more than a decade. The cable route is both geographically separated from and shorter than existing cables. Once deployment is complete, the Eastern Light submarine cable system will offer a large part of northern Europe with a brand new, international long-haul dark fiber ring.

Ciena's GeoMesh submarine network solution, an open architecture that integrates hardware, software and professional services, will be featured as a part of Eastern Light's dark fiber product, which is specifically designed and tested for new dark fiber routes.

Ciena's 6500 packet-optical platform, leveraging the best-in-class performance of WaveLogic coherent optics, gives Eastern Light the essential security, redundancy and flexibility to support its mission of offering long-haul international dark fiber networks to support growing bandwidth demands driven by video-centric streaming, social media and other bandwidth-intensive applications.

Executive Comments:

"Eastern Light's focus is selling long-haul dark fiber in the Nordic region, and as a part of this we have made it our mission to make it as simple as possible for our customers to ' light up' their own dark fibers. Ciena has been a trusted technology partner for Eastern Light throughout the project's development. By adopting a turnkey solution from Ciena, we've ensured that we can provide our customers with accurate capacity statements and network optimization."

- Svante Jurnell, CEO and Founder, Eastern Light

- Keri Gilder, Vice President and General Manager, EMEA, Ciena

About Eastern Light

Eastern Light is a private company based in Stockholm, Sweden that was founded in 2011. It was founded and managed by seasoned entrepreneurs with experience in fiber infrastructure development across the Nordic region. For more information, please visit https://easternlight.se.

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a network strategy and technology company. We translate best-in-class technology into value through a high-touch, consultative business model with a relentless drive to create exceptional experiences measured by outcomes. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter @Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

