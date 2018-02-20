Global Industrial Fasteners Market 2018-2024: Industrial Fastener Vendors Eye on Acquisitions to Expand Portfolios and Geographical Reach

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Industrial Fasteners - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Industrial Fasteners in US$ Million by the following Product Segments:
- Bolts
- Nuts
- Screws
- Rivets/Washers
- Others
Specific End-Use Segments also analyzed are:
- Automotive
- Aerospace
- Construction
- Mechanical Engineering
- Others
The report profiles 290 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Acument Global Technologies (USA)
- Arconic Inc. (USA)
- Bulten AB (Sweden)
- Earnest Machine Product Company (USA)
- Federal Screw Works (USA)
- Gem-Year Industrial Co., Ltd. (China)
- Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (USA)
- Infasco (Canada)
- KAMAX Holding GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
- LISI Group (France)
- LISI Aerospace (France)
- LISI Automotive (France)
- MacLean-Fogg Company (USA)
- Marmon Holdings Inc. (USA)
- Atlas Bolt & Screw Company LLC (USA)
- MNP Corp. (USA)
- Nitto Seiko Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Nucor Corporation (USA)
- Precision Castparts Corp. (USA)
- Cherry Aerospace (USA)
- SPS Technologies (USA)
- STANLEY Engineered Fastening (USA)
- Sundram Fasteners Limited (India)
- TR Fastenings (UK)
- Whitesell Group (USA)
- Wilhelm Bllhoff GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Fasteners: A Preview
Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
Industrial Fasteners Market Progressing at Fast Rate
Market Outlook
Asia-Pacific to Account for Substantial Share of Fastener Demand
Aerospace
The Fastest Growing Market
2. COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS
Highly Fragmented Industry Structure Characterized by Intense Competition
Leading Players Worldwide
Industrial Fastener Vendors Eye on Acquisitions to Expand Portfolios and Geographical Reach
Competition in the Aerospace Fasteners Industry
3. GROWTH DRIVERS, TRENDS & ISSUES
New Developments in the Industrial Fastener Industry
Miniaturization of Devices Spurs the Advent of Microfasteners
Increasing Use of Innovative Threaded and Plastic Fasteners
Secondary Locking Devices to Bite into Fastener Share
Impact of e-business and e-commerce on Industrial Fastener Industry
Automotive Industry
A Key End-user of Industrial Fasteners
Rise in Vehicle Recalls Due to Fastener Failure Fuels Emphasis on Quality
Changing Automotive Manufacturing Trends Impact Opportunities for Fasteners
Focus on Automotive Lightweighting Spurs Innovation
Novel Coatings Help Automotive Fasteners to Comply with Lightweighting
Shape Memory Fasteners: The Future of Automotive Assembling
Plastic Fasteners Grow in Popularity
Acceptance of Adhesive Fasteners Casts a Long Shadow of Threat over Mechanical Fasteners
Metal Fasteners Continue to Reign
Aerospace Industry
A Strong End-Use Market for Fasteners
Healthy Outlook for the World Commercial Aviation Industry Suggests Opportunities for Aerospace Fasteners
Fastener Innovations over the Years
Thermission Coating for Longer Lasting Surface Protection for Fasteners
Technological Innovations Driving Demand
Focus on Safety Spurs Tool Innovations
Lighter the Better'
New Mantra Driving Sales
Titanium Aerospace Fasteners to Grow in Importance
Competitive Landscape
Electrical & Electronic Equipment
Potential High Growth Sectors
Special End-use Industries Underpin Growth
Medical Equipment Industry
Yet another Crucial End-use Sector
Challenges to Reckon With
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Types of Industrial Fasteners
Definitions
Bolts
Nuts
Locknuts and Hexagon Nuts
Main Types
Screws
Rivets/Washers
Rivet
Types of Rivets
Washer
Types
Other Categories of Fasteners
Nails
Pins
Applications of Industrial Fasteners
Difficult Detachable Connections
Detachable Connections
Indirect Connections
End-Use Sectors
Automotive
Aerospace
Construction
Mechanical Engineering
Other End-use Sectors
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Hillman Group Acquires ST Fastening Systems
The LISI Group Acquires 51% Share of TERMAX LLC
American Securities Takes Over MW Industries
Watermill Group Takes Over Cooper & Turner
Kyocera Corporation Takes Over SENCO Holdings
Bolts & Nuts Takes Over Macon
Novaria Group Acquires Space-Lok
Hangzhou GreatStar Industrial Acquires Arrow Fastener
Simpson Strong-Tie Buys Gbo Fastening Systems AB
LFM Capital Acquires EDSCO Fasteners
Bulten AB Forms Joint Venture with Ramco Specialties
Bulten AB Secures FSP Contract
Bulten AB Signs Contract with Major Vehicle Manufacturer in USA
Bulten AB Invests in Production and Logistics Plant in Poland
Nitto Seiko Takes Over KYOEI
PennEngineering Acquires Heyco Products
A F Fasteners Acquires UFC Aerospace based in Southend, Essex
LoneStar Group Takes Over AmeriBolt
BECK Fastener Group Acquires ET&F Fastening Systems
pgb-Europe Takes Over HAPAX
Elgin Fastener Group Takes Over Holbrook Manufacturing
Novaria Group Acquires Stop Nut Corporation of America
Sherex Fastening Solutions Takes Over DISC-LOCK
Hi-Tech Fasteners of Canada Acquires Fastener Business of Wesco Aircraft
Berkshire Hathaway Acquires Precision Castparts
Arconic Formed after Alcoa Splits into Two Companies
Bulten Inks Contract with Major Russian Vehicle Manufacturer
Monomoy Divests ContMid Holdings to A.Agrati, S.p.A
ZF Sells Engineered Fasteners & Components Business to ITW
Sundram Fasteners Divests Stake in German Subsidiaries
ZF Takes over TRW Automotive
Alcoa Signs Licensing Agreement with Wright Tool
McLean-Fogg Joins Forces with EJOT
Alcoa Secures Supply Contract from Airbus
Fastenal Takes over Fasteners Inc.
Trifast Acquires Kuhlmann
REG-Pentair Takes over ERICO Global
Fontana Gruppo Acquires Majority Stake in Joint Venture with Bagla Group
Applied Industrial Technologies Takes over Atlantic Fasteners
Steel & Tube Holdings Signs Deal to Take over MSL
Anixter Divests Fasteners Segment
6. PRODUCT LAUNCHES/INTRODUCTIONS
MiTek Introduces MiTek ProSeries
SKF Group Unveils Next-generation Hydraulic Bolts
Acument Global Technologies Introduces Clean Fasteners, TechniClean
Stanley Unveils Micro-Fastener
Stanley Engineered Unveils NeoBolt Lockbolt Fastener System
Swarna Fasteners Introduces New Line of Industrial Fasteners
S-B Industries Unveils BZ103A and BZ123A Riveting Series
7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 290 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 341)
- The United States (191)
- Canada (8)
- Japan (11)
- Europe (85)
- France (7)
- Germany (18)
- The United Kingdom (36)
- Italy (3)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (20)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (44)
- Middle East (2)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zv537z/global_industrial?w=5
