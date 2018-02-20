Global Industrial Fasteners Market 2018-2024: Industrial Fastener Vendors Eye on Acquisitions to Expand Portfolios and Geographical Reach

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Industrial Fasteners in US$ Million by the following Product Segments:

Bolts

Nuts

Screws

Rivets/Washers

Others

Specific End-Use Segments also analyzed are:

Automotive

Aerospace

Construction

Mechanical Engineering

Others

The report profiles 290 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Acument Global Technologies ( USA )

) Arconic Inc. ( USA )

) Bulten AB ( Sweden )

) Earnest Machine Product Company ( USA )

) Federal Screw Works ( USA )

) Gem-Year Industrial Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Illinois Tool Works, Inc. ( USA )

) Infasco ( Canada )

) KAMAX Holding GmbH & Co. KG ( Germany )

) LISI Group ( France )

) LISI Aerospace ( France )

) LISI Automotive ( France )

) MacLean-Fogg Company ( USA )

) Marmon Holdings Inc. ( USA )

) Atlas Bolt & Screw Company LLC ( USA )

) MNP Corp. ( USA )

) Nitto Seiko Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Nucor Corporation ( USA )

) Precision Castparts Corp. ( USA )

) Cherry Aerospace ( USA )

) SPS Technologies ( USA )

) STANLEY Engineered Fastening ( USA )

) Sundram Fasteners Limited ( India )

) TR Fastenings (UK)

Whitesell Group ( USA )

) Wilhelm Bllhoff GmbH & Co. KG ( Germany )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Fasteners: A Preview

Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

Industrial Fasteners Market Progressing at Fast Rate

Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific to Account for Substantial Share of Fastener Demand

Aerospace

The Fastest Growing Market



2. COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS

Highly Fragmented Industry Structure Characterized by Intense Competition

Leading Players Worldwide

Industrial Fastener Vendors Eye on Acquisitions to Expand Portfolios and Geographical Reach

Competition in the Aerospace Fasteners Industry



3. GROWTH DRIVERS, TRENDS & ISSUES

New Developments in the Industrial Fastener Industry

Miniaturization of Devices Spurs the Advent of Microfasteners

Increasing Use of Innovative Threaded and Plastic Fasteners

Secondary Locking Devices to Bite into Fastener Share

Impact of e-business and e-commerce on Industrial Fastener Industry

Automotive Industry

A Key End-user of Industrial Fasteners

Rise in Vehicle Recalls Due to Fastener Failure Fuels Emphasis on Quality

Changing Automotive Manufacturing Trends Impact Opportunities for Fasteners

Focus on Automotive Lightweighting Spurs Innovation

Novel Coatings Help Automotive Fasteners to Comply with Lightweighting

Shape Memory Fasteners: The Future of Automotive Assembling

Plastic Fasteners Grow in Popularity

Acceptance of Adhesive Fasteners Casts a Long Shadow of Threat over Mechanical Fasteners

Metal Fasteners Continue to Reign

Aerospace Industry

A Strong End-Use Market for Fasteners

Healthy Outlook for the World Commercial Aviation Industry Suggests Opportunities for Aerospace Fasteners

Fastener Innovations over the Years

Thermission Coating for Longer Lasting Surface Protection for Fasteners

Technological Innovations Driving Demand

Focus on Safety Spurs Tool Innovations

Lighter the Better'

New Mantra Driving Sales

Titanium Aerospace Fasteners to Grow in Importance

Competitive Landscape

Electrical & Electronic Equipment

Potential High Growth Sectors

Special End-use Industries Underpin Growth

Medical Equipment Industry

Yet another Crucial End-use Sector

Challenges to Reckon With



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Types of Industrial Fasteners

Definitions

Bolts

Nuts

Locknuts and Hexagon Nuts

Main Types

Screws

Rivets/Washers

Rivet

Types of Rivets

Washer

Types

Other Categories of Fasteners

Nails

Pins

Applications of Industrial Fasteners

Difficult Detachable Connections

Detachable Connections

Indirect Connections

End-Use Sectors

Automotive

Aerospace

Construction

Mechanical Engineering

Other End-use Sectors



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Hillman Group Acquires ST Fastening Systems

The LISI Group Acquires 51% Share of TERMAX LLC

American Securities Takes Over MW Industries

Watermill Group Takes Over Cooper & Turner

Kyocera Corporation Takes Over SENCO Holdings

Bolts & Nuts Takes Over Macon

Novaria Group Acquires Space-Lok

Hangzhou GreatStar Industrial Acquires Arrow Fastener

Simpson Strong-Tie Buys Gbo Fastening Systems AB

LFM Capital Acquires EDSCO Fasteners

Bulten AB Forms Joint Venture with Ramco Specialties

Bulten AB Secures FSP Contract

Bulten AB Signs Contract with Major Vehicle Manufacturer in USA

Bulten AB Invests in Production and Logistics Plant in Poland

Nitto Seiko Takes Over KYOEI

PennEngineering Acquires Heyco Products

A F Fasteners Acquires UFC Aerospace based in Southend, Essex

LoneStar Group Takes Over AmeriBolt

BECK Fastener Group Acquires ET&F Fastening Systems

pgb-Europe Takes Over HAPAX

Elgin Fastener Group Takes Over Holbrook Manufacturing

Novaria Group Acquires Stop Nut Corporation of America

Sherex Fastening Solutions Takes Over DISC-LOCK

Hi-Tech Fasteners of Canada Acquires Fastener Business of Wesco Aircraft

Berkshire Hathaway Acquires Precision Castparts

Arconic Formed after Alcoa Splits into Two Companies

Bulten Inks Contract with Major Russian Vehicle Manufacturer

Monomoy Divests ContMid Holdings to A.Agrati, S.p.A

ZF Sells Engineered Fasteners & Components Business to ITW

Sundram Fasteners Divests Stake in German Subsidiaries

ZF Takes over TRW Automotive

Alcoa Signs Licensing Agreement with Wright Tool

McLean-Fogg Joins Forces with EJOT

Alcoa Secures Supply Contract from Airbus

Fastenal Takes over Fasteners Inc.

Trifast Acquires Kuhlmann

REG-Pentair Takes over ERICO Global

Fontana Gruppo Acquires Majority Stake in Joint Venture with Bagla Group

Applied Industrial Technologies Takes over Atlantic Fasteners

Steel & Tube Holdings Signs Deal to Take over MSL

Anixter Divests Fasteners Segment



6. PRODUCT LAUNCHES/INTRODUCTIONS

MiTek Introduces MiTek ProSeries

SKF Group Unveils Next-generation Hydraulic Bolts

Acument Global Technologies Introduces Clean Fasteners, TechniClean

Stanley Unveils Micro-Fastener

Stanley Engineered Unveils NeoBolt Lockbolt Fastener System

Swarna Fasteners Introduces New Line of Industrial Fasteners

S-B Industries Unveils BZ103A and BZ123A Riveting Series



7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 290 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 341)

The United States (191)

(191) Canada (8)

(8) Japan (11)

(11) Europe (85)

(85) France (7)

(7)

Germany (18)

(18)

The United Kingdom (36)

(36)

Italy (3)

(3)

Spain (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (20)

(20) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (44)

(Excluding Japan) (44) Middle East (2)

