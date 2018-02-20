Demonstrations highlight how IoT technology is creating a better future in all facets of life, including connected agriculture, worker safety, drone surveillance and industrial machines

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSX:SW), the leading provider of fully integrated device-to-cloud solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that the company will showcase its solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) at Mobile World Congress 2018, which takes place February 26 March 1, at Fira Gran Via in Barcelona, Spain.

Sierra Wireless will exhibit in the GSMA Innovation City, Hall 4, stand #4A30, demonstrating how the company is empowering customers to reimagine their future in a connected world, creating a better future in all facets of life, including:

Connected Agriculture : Sierra Wireless and Bosch Software Innovations will showcase a connected greenhouse designed to optimize harvests, with sensors to measure humidity, temperature and luminosity for different plants. Visitors can monitor the plants' conditions through a dashboard and see how a humidifier automatically waters the plants when the soil gets too dry. Both the humidifier and the sensor are connected via the Bosch IoT Suite's device and gateway management. This allows users to remotely control the devices and send data through a Sierra Wireless gateway based on the mangOH Red open source platform and a WP8548 embedded module tightly integrated with smart connectivity services.

GSMA Global Mobile IoT Summit

Nicolas Damour, Senior Manager of Business and Innovation, will join The Future Outlook for Mobile IoT panel, answering key questions about LPWA technologies at the GSMA Global Mobile IoT Summit on Sunday, February 25th at 4:45 P.M., at the Hotel NH Collection Barcelona Tower.

