ICIS Enhances the World Crude Report with Improved Coverage and Market Insight

LONDON, February 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ICIS, a leading provider of pricing and market intelligence for the global energy, chemical and fertiliser sectors, has improved its global crude oil coverage, with further insights structured in timely intraday updates on the crude oil market as well as additional market analysis of key drivers.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/619935/ICIS_Logo.jpg )



As part of its ongoing commitment to provide in-depth coverage and remain in line with industry standards, ICIS launched a new price assessment for the key grade Troll in January 2018 and added the grade to its basket of grades that are used in the Dated BFOE assessment.

ICIS has combined its regional reports into a single World Crude Report (WCR) delivered in three daily updates to allow its customers to access information in a timely manner and give insight into key regions around the world: Asia-Pacific, Arab Gulf, North Sea, Mediterranean, CIS, West Africa and the Americas. Our delivery methods have also been improved with WCR data available via the ICIS Excel plug-in to give our customers easy and convenient access.

"Our improved coverage complements the existing market intelligence that ICIS supplies, providing a global view of the market," said Sophie Udubasceanu, editor of the WCR.

ICIS has a long history in examining and reporting on the global crude oil markets. Our experts based throughout the globe provide market players with the latest daily pricing information.

Click here to find out more about the World Crude Report:

https://www.icis.com/energy/crude-oil/

Find out more about the Dated BFOE assessment and how it is being compiled to meet the needs of various stakeholders:

https://www.icis.com/contact/dated-bfoe-and-the-brent-cash-settlement-process/

About ICIS

ICIS is the world's largest petrochemical market information provider, with divisions spanning energy and fertilizers. Our aim is to give companies in global commodities markets a competitive advantage by delivering valuable information and analytics tools which enable our customers to identify and react to opportunities in markets which are constantly evolving. We have more than 30 years' of experience in providing pricing intelligence and news, forecast data, market analytics and independent consulting to buyers, sellers and analysts.

With a global staff of more than 600, ICIS has employees based in London, Houston, New York, Singapore, Dubai, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Beijing, Mumbai, Tokyo, Karlsruhe, and Milan. ICIS' team of journalists is engaged in reporting market prices and news, and ICIS is fully committed to upholding the highest journalistic principles of verification, corroboration and authentication. ICIS has a compliance framework that along with its methodologies and business processes adheres to the requirements of the IOSCO PRA Principles.

ICIS is a division ofReed Business Information, part ofRELX Group.

About Reed Business Information

Reed Business Information provides information, analytics and data to business professionals worldwide. Our strong global products and services hold market-leading positions across a wide range of industry sectors including banking, petrochemicals and aviation, where we help customers make key strategic decisions every day. RBI is part of RELX Group, a global provider of information and analytics for professional customers across industries. http://www.reedbusiness.com

About RELX Group

RELX Group is a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs approximately 30,000 people of whom almost half are in North America. RELX PLC is a London listed holding company which owns 52.9% of RELX Group. RELX NV is an Amsterdam listed holding company which owns 47.1% of RELX Group. The shares are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX and RENX. The total market capitalisation is approximately £29.4bn|€33.2bn|$41.3bn. www.relx.com

Media contacts

Fionn O'Raghallaigh

Senior Product Manager

Email: fionn.oraghallaigh@icis.com

Direct: +44-207-911-1941



Sophie Udubasceanu

Global Crude Oil Editor

Email: sophie.udubasceanu@icis.com

Direct: +44-(0)-20-7911-1889

