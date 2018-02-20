The share capital of H. Lundbeck A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 22 February 2018 in the ISIN below.



ISIN: DK0010287234 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: H. Lundbeck --------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 199,047,808 shares (DKK 995,239,040) --------------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 8,668 shares (DKK 43,340) --------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 199,056,476 shares (DKK 995,282,380) --------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price, new shares: · 1,377 shares at DKK 97 · 7,291 shares at DKK 113.16 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 5 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: LUN --------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 3853 ---------------------------------------------------------------------



