Infinite Convergence Solutions: Ovum Survey Finds NetSfere Among The Top 3 Most Widely Deployed Secure Enterprise Messaging Services

CHICAGO, Feb. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A report (https://www.netsfere.com/Resources/Whitepapers/Secure-Enterprise-Messaging-in-the-Age-of-Chat-Apps) by Ovum (https://ovum.informa.com/), a market-leading research and consulting firm, commissioned by Infinite Convergence Solutions (https://www.infinite-convergence.com/), a global leader in messaging and mobility solutions, finds that within just a few short years of launching, NetSfere (http://www.netsfere.com/) is ranked as the third most used enterprise messaging service behind Skype Business and Cisco's Spark.

In addition to the need for a secure messaging service, the report shows enterprise demand for communication services that enable collaboration beyond messaging. NetSfere's combined HD voice, video and text capabilities - all preferred means of communication in one encrypted platform - validates its ranking among the top services for enterprises.

"With messaging services advancing into all-in-one communications platforms, there's a greater propensity for widespread business use - but also major security risks," said Anurag Lal, CEO and President of Infinite Convergence Solutions, creators of NetSfere. "NetSfere is widely successful because it brings together the ultimate combination of collaboration, productivity, security and compliance that is unmatched when compared to third-party consumer messaging services. We're extremely proud that NetSfere is among the top three enterprise messaging platforms, a clear indication that the well-established legacy platforms have been outpaced by enterprises' communication needs in the mobile era."

Ovum's report, "Secure Enterprise Messaging in the Age of the Chat App," proves a quick-growing need for reliable and secure enterprise messaging services. While most respondents use chat apps for one-to-one messaging for daily work tasks, about 60 percent also use it for group messaging, including one-to-one voice and video communications, and nearly 75 percent of respondents share confidential and non-confidential documents.

"Enterprises have a strict responsibility to ensure employees' communication is secure and confidential, especially those working in industries where communication records are required to be stored for auditing," said Pamela Clark-Dickson, Practice Leader of Ovum. "But our research shows that enterprises are allowing the use of consumer messaging apps that don't provide those vital security features."

The report finds that 65 percent of respondents are concerned about chat apps representing security loopholes and 50 percent are concerned about their inability to monitor communication. Despite enterprises' concerns over consumer messaging services, organizations have still allowed their usage. Sixty-seven percent of respondents allow employees to use consumer mobile messaging apps because they believe it is impossible to effectively block their usage.

In order to meet employees' demands for a simple-to-use, familiar messaging service, NetSfere delivers a similar look and functionality to mirror the popular consumer app experience, but adds the security and compliance features necessary for the workplace, including global cloud-based service availability, device-to-device encryption, location-based features and administrative controls. Built to meet a variety of industry-specific needs, NetSfere also offers regulatory compliances, such as SOX and HIPAA.

About Infinite Convergence Solutions

Infinite Convergence Solutions, Inc. (http://www.infinite-convergence.com/) provides next-generation messaging and mobility solutions to carriers and enterprises globally, including an Enterprise Messaging Services suite, secure messaging through its standalone service NetSfere (www.netsfere.com (http://www.netsfere.com/)) and SMS, MMS and RCS solutions. The company's technology supports more than 400 million subscribers and over a trillion messages on an annual basis. Infinite Convergence Solutions is a subsidiary of Infinite Computer Solutions (BSE:533154) (NSE:INFINITE) with offices in the United States, Germany, India and Singapore.

About NetSfere

NetSfere is a secure enterprise messaging service from Infinite Convergence Solutions, Inc (http://www.infinite-convergence.com/). NetSfere provides industry-leading security and message delivery capabilities, including global cloud-based service availability, device-to-device encryption, location-based features and administrative controls. The service leverages Infinite Convergence's experience in delivering mobility solutions to tier 1 mobile operators globally and technology that supports more than 400 million subscribers and over a trillion messages on an annual basis. NetSfere is also compliant with regulatory requirements, including the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), Sarbanes-Oxley and others. For more information, visit www.netsfere.com (http://www.netsfere.com/).

About Ovum

Ovum is a market-leading research and consulting firm focused on helping digital service providers and their technology partners thrive in the connected digital economy. Through its 150 analysts and consultants worldwide, it offers expert analysis and strategic insight across the IT, telecoms, and media industries. Founded in 1985, Ovum has one of the most experienced analyst teams in the industry and is a respected source of guidance for business leaders, CIOs, vendors, service providers, and regulators looking for comprehensive, accurate, and insightful market data, research, and consulting. With 23 offices across 6 continents, Ovum offers a truly global perspective on technology, communications, and media markets. It provides clients with insight, including workflow tools, forecasts, surveys, market assessments, technology audits, and opinion.

Ovum is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC, a leading business intelligence, academic publishing, knowledge, and events group listed on the London Stock Exchange.

