Inspiration Mining Corporation: Inspiration to Seek Shareholder Approval for Forward Split of its Common Shares

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspiration Mining Corporation ("Inspiration" or the "Corporation") (CSE:ISM) would like to announce that, further to its press release dated January 18, 2018, it will be seeking shareholder approval for a special resolution authorizing the directors to effect a forward split of the Corporation's common shares on a one (1) for two (2) basis.

As stated in the Corporation's press release of January 18, 2018, Inspiration has scheduled its annual and special meeting of shareholders for May 3, 2018.

For further information, please contact Randy Miller, Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, at tel: 416-842-9000, www.inspirationmining.com (http://www.inspirationmining.com/)

