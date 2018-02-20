Welcome to the Annual General Meeting in Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on 26 March 2018

The Annual General Meeting in Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB will be held on Monday, 26 March 2018 at 13.00h. (CET) at Stockholm Concert Hall, Hötorget, Stockholm.

Before the meeting a light meal and refreshments will be served. Members of the Group Executive Committee will be available to answer questions from the shareholders.

The agenda includes the Board of Directors' proposal for a dividend of SEK 5.75 per A and C share.

The Nomination Committee proposes the re-election of Johan H. Andresen, Signhild Arnegård Hansen, Samir Brikho, Winnie Fok, Tomas Nicolin, Sven Nyman, Jesper Ovesen, Helena Saxon, Johan Torgeby, Marcus Wallenberg and Sara Öhrvall.

The Nomination Committee's and the Board of Directors' complete proposed resolutions are available on www.sebgroup.com (http://www.sebgroup.com) and at the Bank's Head Office, Kungsträdgårdsgatan 8 in Stockholm, on 21 February 2018.

The notice will be published in Post- och Inrikes Tidningar as well as on the Bank's web site, www.sebgroup.com (http://www.sebgroup.com), on Wednesday 21 February 2018. An announcement on the notice will be published in the Swedish newspapers Dagens Nyheter, Svenska Dagbladet and Dagens Industri on 21 February 2018.

For further information, please contact

Viveka Hirdman-Ryrberg, Head of Corporate Communications

+46 8 763 8577, +46 70 550 3500

viveka.hirdman-ryrberg@seb.se (mailto:viveka.hirdman-ryrberg@seb.se)

Jonas Söderberg, Head of Investor Relations

+46 8 763 8319, +46 73 521 0266

jonas.soderberg@seb.se (mailto:jonas.soderberg@seb.se)

SEB is a leading Nordic financial services group with a strong belief that entrepreneurial minds and innovative companies are key in creating a better world. SEB takes a long-term perspective and supports its customers in good times and bad. In Sweden and the Baltic countries, SEB offers financial advice and a wide range of financial services. In Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and UK the bank's operations have a strong focus on corporate and investment banking based on a full-service offering to corporate and institutional clients. The international nature of SEB's business is reflected in its presence in some 20 countries worldwide. On December 31, 2017, the Group's total assets amounted to SEK 2,560 billion while its assets under management totalled SEK 1,830 billion. The Group has around 15,000 employees. Read more about SEB at https://www.sebgroup.com (https://www.sebgroup.com)





