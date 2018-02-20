Advanced planning solution validated by Tier 1 operators, vendors in early 5G deployments

InfoVista, the leading provider of network performance orchestration solutions for a better connected and collaborative world, today announced the launch of Planet 7, the latest release of its market-leading RF planning and optimization software, offering key enhancements to support 5G-NR (New Radio). The new capabilities enable mobile network operators to efficiently plan, model and optimize radio coverage for 5G network deployments in non-standalone mode for the current 3GPP R15 specifications, as well as future standalone 5G networks. Planet 7 is already in use in a live 5G deployment by a Tier 1 U.S. mobile network operator and its vendor partner.

Planet 7 is the world's first commercially available 5G-NR planning software solution, allowing mobile operators and vendors to design and optimize the highest-performing networks. With Planet 7, they can reliably deliver the best subscriber performance, capacity and coverage, at the lowest cost.

Among other features, Planet 7 supports Massive MIMO for effective RF planning. Massive MIMO is the key technology that will deliver the spectral efficiency promised by 5G. Planet 7 is the only carrier-grade solution capable of modeling advanced antenna systems, leveraging its native 3D modeling support and ability to manage complex beamforming antenna arrays.

With more than 30 years of know-how in wireless network modelling and optimization, InfoVista has a long tradition of innovation in the planning domain. Planet 7 also includes support for millimeter wave propagation modeling, together with extremely precise mapping data designed for such higher bands. This high-resolution product contains features such as trees and vegetation, enabling mobile operators to deliver customer coverage more effectively.

Through experience gained in 5G deployments with Tier 1 U.S. operators, as well as with vendors around the world, InfoVista's planning solution enables customers to confidently embark on their path to 5G and early commercial deployments.

"We have been working closely with leading equipment vendors and operators to address their challenges in designing 5G radio networks. This required us to introduce new technical capabilities for the accurate modelling of the key components of this technology," said Yann Le Helloco, Chief Technology Officer at InfoVista. "By including comprehensive elements to support 5G-NR technology, InfoVista now provides mobile operators and their vendors with a turnkey solution to efficiently and cost-effectively plan the next wave of networks."

