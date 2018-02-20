EFIDEX Company brings deep knowledge of ERP and MES to help manufacturers across Central Europe optimize their operations using IQMS ERP and MES software

IQMS, a leading manufacturing ERP software and manufacturing execution system (MES) authority, today announced that EFIDEX Company Ltd., a solution provider with extensive expertise in enterprise resource planning (ERP) and MES solutions, has joined the global IQMS partner network. Headquartered in Modrice, Czech Republic, EFIDEX Company serves manufacturing enterprises throughout the Central European region.

Founded in 2013, EFIDEX Company draws upon decades of experience in helping manufacturers to increase their competitiveness, maximize productivity, and sustain achieved improvements through ERP and MES consulting, implementation, and software solutions. Additionally, the company delivers business intelligence (BI) and enterprise performance management (EPM) tools specifically configured to support material handling and manufacturing operations.

As an IQMS partner, EFIDEX Company will expand regional support for IQMS software, helping manufacturers to implement and maximize their value in using IQMS. The solution provider's implementation expertise complements IQMS's comprehensive software, which is designed specifically for manufacturing businesses and uniquely combines ERP and MES functionality into one integrated system that can run on-premises or in the cloud.

As a result, mutual customers of EFIDEX Company and IQMS will now have access to a single, comprehensive end-to-end suite to run their business. By eliminating the need to manage multiple systems, integrations, and business relationships, these manufacturers will be better positioned to address the challenges they face in production planning and execution.

"We continue to see high gross domestic product growth and extremely low unemployment rates as companies start reaching the limits of the European Union labor market. Consequently, there are just a few means of enabling manufacturers to grow-such as automation, the adoption of best practices, and better production planning and management-to increase work efficiency," said Jan Kovarík, managing director of EFIDEX Company. "The opportunity to introduce IQMS to the Czech Republic market is coming at the right time, and we are excited to add IQMS's comprehensive ERP and MES software to our product portfolio. In doing so, we are taking an essential step in filling the gap in functionally-rich information technology offerings available in the Central European region."

"Empowering manufacturers to succeed requires, not only strong technology skills, but also a comprehensive understanding of local business and government requirements," said Gary Nemmers, president and CEO of IQMS. "We are thrilled by the addition of EFIDEX Company to the IQMS partner network. The team there brings outstanding expertise in supporting business environments across the Czech Republic and Central Europe. With its deep understanding of the needs faced by local manufacturers and subsidiaries of global enterprises, alike, EFIDEX Company is the ideal partner to expand our efforts in the region."

About EFIDEX Company

EFIDEX Company Ltd. focuses on improving the competitiveness and efficiency of small and medium-sized manufacturing enterprises using modern information technology. EFIDEX Company helps organizations to improve material handling and manufacturing operations through the adoption of best industry practices and deployment of ERP, MES, and BI solutions. EFIDEX Company is a subsidiary of DSB Data Software Brno Ltd., which has operated in the market since 1995. More than 20 years of experience as a system integrator have been taken over and applied by the EFIDEX Company. To learn more, visit http://www.efidex.cz.

About IQMS

IQMS uniquely combines ERP and MES functionality to give manufacturers a comprehensive end-to-end suite for running the business, backed by the real-time performance and scalability that companies demand. Developed specifically for mid-market repetitive, discrete and batch process manufacturers, IQMS provides robust capabilities for addressing strict customer and regulatory certification and compliance. IQMS achieves this by delivering traditional ERP functionality for accounting, sales orders, material requirements, inventory, and purchasing, plus extended native features for CRM, human resources, production scheduling, shop floor control, warehouse and quality modules. With offices across North America, Europe, and Asia, IQMS serves manufacturers around the world. For more information, please visit https://www.iqms.com.

