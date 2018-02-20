

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Thomson Reuters (TRI, TRI.TO) informed the company's President and CEO, Jim Smith, remains under observation in a Toronto hospital following what has been diagnosed as an arrhythmia incident on February 12. It is expected that Smith will be released from the hospital within the next two weeks, followed by a period of further recovery.



Thomson Reuters said Stephane Bello, Executive Vice President and CFO, continues to oversee Smith's responsibilities alongside his own, in line with the company's practice.



