At the request of Liv ihop AB (publ), 556846-3136 Liv ihop AB (publ) shares will be traded on First North as from February 23, 2018.



The company has 5,920,000 shares as per today's date.



Short name: LIVI -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed after the 7,520,000 offer: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010769356 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 150928 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4,000,000 SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556846-3136 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table/230 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNSE -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Classification



Code Name ----------------- 4000 Health Care ----------------- 4500 Health Care -----------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 8 5030 1550.