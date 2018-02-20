Spitfire Oil released its half year report on Tuesday, showing increased losses as directors seek to "revitalise" the company. The mining and investment company recorded a total comprehensive loss of $444,534 for the six month period to December 31, an 18% increase over the same period in 2016. Over the same period, the Bermuda-incorporated, AIM-traded company revealed a 46% increase in operating losses to $213,243, and an increase in expenditure of 21% to $228,510 over the same period. Mladen ...

