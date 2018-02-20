Shares in drugstore chain Rite Aid surged in pre-market trade on Tuesday as it agreed for grocery chain Albertsons to buy the remainder of the company that isn't being sold to Walgreens Boots Alliance. Under the terms of the agreement, for every 10 Rite Aid shares, holders will receive either one share of Albertsons common stock plus around $1.83 in cash, or 1.079 shares. Rite Aid shareholders will own a 28% to 29.6% stake in the company, depending on the results of cash elections, while ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...