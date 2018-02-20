Markets in Asia finished Tuesday lower after another quiet session, with traders in mainland China, Taiwan and Vietnam remaining on holiday for the Lunar New Year, and US bourses closed during Monday's session overnight for the President's Day holiday. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was down 1.01% at 21,925.10, as the yen weakened 0.53% against the dollar to last trade at JPY 107.15. Carmakers were mostly lower, with Toyota off 1.19%, although Mitsubishi Motors outperformed the sector to add 0.36% by ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...